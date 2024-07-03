Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,419.65
Prev. Close₹1,405.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹590.2
Day's High₹1,419.95
Day's Low₹1,370.1
52 Week's High₹1,649.95
52 Week's Low₹407.55
Book Value₹289.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,431.02
P/E38.85
EPS36.17
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.47
28.71
15.98
15.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
446.6
374.18
335.48
315.3
Net Worth
466.07
402.89
351.46
331.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
605.61
566.94
442.77
384.97
yoy growth (%)
6.82
28.04
15.01
6.6
Raw materials
-470.39
-419.81
-323.45
-279.68
As % of sales
77.67
74.04
73.05
72.64
Employee costs
-24.33
-26.39
-19.85
-18.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
26.9
30.47
30.93
26.1
Depreciation
-15.6
-14.43
-10.53
-8.89
Tax paid
-6.22
-4.08
-10.92
-8.75
Working capital
40.11
22.96
37.19
28.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.82
28.04
15.01
6.6
Op profit growth
-5.21
22.34
20.69
2.92
EBIT growth
-6.7
12.61
12.67
8.87
Net profit growth
-21.65
31.82
15.42
1.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,166.31
1,037.17
803.54
625.74
584.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,166.31
1,037.17
803.54
625.74
584.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.95
1.72
2.48
2.39
1.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director & CFO
D Rajeshkumar
Managing Director
R Doraiswamy
Non Executive Director
Vishnu Rangaswamy
Non Executive Director
V Sankaran
Independent Director
Priya Bhansali
Independent Director
SHARAT CHANDRA BHARGAVA
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Rangachary
Independent Director
Sunderrajan Raman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Salzer Electronics Ltd
Summary
Salzer Electronics Limited was incorporated on January 08, 1985, for manufacture of Electrical Installation Products and Components viz., CAM Operated Rotary switches, Selector Switches, Wiring Ducts, Voltmeter Switches, copper wires and cables and allied products addressing customers in the electrical equipment, power, medical equipment, automotive as well as renewable and uninterrupted power system spaces, in a single and unified segment. The Company is among leading players offering Total and Customized Electrical Solutions in Switchgears, Wires & Cables and Energy Management business in India. It caters to a wide range of products with five In-house manufacturing facilities located in Coimbatore. Promoted by Salzer Group, the Company was established for manufacture of electrical installation products such as CAM operated rotary switches, switch gear products and allied products and is an ongoing concern since then. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacture of Cam Operated Rotary Switches, Terminal Connectors & On Load Isolators.The company introduced new products such as S Line series,Phase changing control panels and Switch fuse units in the year 1990. The company has made an entry in Australian Market in 1991 through the dealer VGL IMPEX PTY LTD,Australia and the quality of the products are been well accepted in Singapore,Malaysia,Australia,Greek,USA and Middle East.The company has commissioned a Wind Mill of 225 KW capacity in the year 1995 at Kathenur in Coimbatore
Read More
The Salzer Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1374.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salzer Electronics Ltd is ₹2431.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Salzer Electronics Ltd is 38.85 and 4.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salzer Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salzer Electronics Ltd is ₹407.55 and ₹1649.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Salzer Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.27%, 3 Years at 94.10%, 1 Year at 215.89%, 6 Month at 52.26%, 3 Month at 54.54% and 1 Month at 19.38%.
