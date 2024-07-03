Summary

Salzer Electronics Limited was incorporated on January 08, 1985, for manufacture of Electrical Installation Products and Components viz., CAM Operated Rotary switches, Selector Switches, Wiring Ducts, Voltmeter Switches, copper wires and cables and allied products addressing customers in the electrical equipment, power, medical equipment, automotive as well as renewable and uninterrupted power system spaces, in a single and unified segment. The Company is among leading players offering Total and Customized Electrical Solutions in Switchgears, Wires & Cables and Energy Management business in India. It caters to a wide range of products with five In-house manufacturing facilities located in Coimbatore. Promoted by Salzer Group, the Company was established for manufacture of electrical installation products such as CAM operated rotary switches, switch gear products and allied products and is an ongoing concern since then. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacture of Cam Operated Rotary Switches, Terminal Connectors & On Load Isolators.The company introduced new products such as S Line series,Phase changing control panels and Switch fuse units in the year 1990. The company has made an entry in Australian Market in 1991 through the dealer VGL IMPEX PTY LTD,Australia and the quality of the products are been well accepted in Singapore,Malaysia,Australia,Greek,USA and Middle East.The company has commissioned a Wind Mill of 225 KW capacity in the year 1995 at Kathenur in Coimbatore

Read More