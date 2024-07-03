iifl-logo-icon 1
Salzer Electronics Ltd Share Price

1,374.8
(-2.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,419.65
  • Day's High1,419.95
  • 52 Wk High1,649.95
  • Prev. Close1,405.4
  • Day's Low1,370.1
  • 52 Wk Low 407.55
  • Turnover (lac)590.2
  • P/E38.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value289.43
  • EPS36.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,431.02
  • Div. Yield0.17
Salzer Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,419.65

Prev. Close

1,405.4

Turnover(Lac.)

590.2

Day's High

1,419.95

Day's Low

1,370.1

52 Week's High

1,649.95

52 Week's Low

407.55

Book Value

289.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,431.02

P/E

38.85

EPS

36.17

Divi. Yield

0.17

Salzer Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Salzer Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Salzer Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.57%

Foreign: 4.57%

Indian: 32.95%

Non-Promoter- 2.76%

Institutions: 2.75%

Non-Institutions: 59.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Salzer Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.47

28.71

15.98

15.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

446.6

374.18

335.48

315.3

Net Worth

466.07

402.89

351.46

331.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

605.61

566.94

442.77

384.97

yoy growth (%)

6.82

28.04

15.01

6.6

Raw materials

-470.39

-419.81

-323.45

-279.68

As % of sales

77.67

74.04

73.05

72.64

Employee costs

-24.33

-26.39

-19.85

-18.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.9

30.47

30.93

26.1

Depreciation

-15.6

-14.43

-10.53

-8.89

Tax paid

-6.22

-4.08

-10.92

-8.75

Working capital

40.11

22.96

37.19

28.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.82

28.04

15.01

6.6

Op profit growth

-5.21

22.34

20.69

2.92

EBIT growth

-6.7

12.61

12.67

8.87

Net profit growth

-21.65

31.82

15.42

1.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,166.31

1,037.17

803.54

625.74

584.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,166.31

1,037.17

803.54

625.74

584.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.95

1.72

2.48

2.39

1.29

Salzer Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Salzer Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director & CFO

D Rajeshkumar

Managing Director

R Doraiswamy

Non Executive Director

Vishnu Rangaswamy

Non Executive Director

V Sankaran

Independent Director

Priya Bhansali

Independent Director

SHARAT CHANDRA BHARGAVA

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Rangachary

Independent Director

Sunderrajan Raman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Salzer Electronics Ltd

Summary

Salzer Electronics Limited was incorporated on January 08, 1985, for manufacture of Electrical Installation Products and Components viz., CAM Operated Rotary switches, Selector Switches, Wiring Ducts, Voltmeter Switches, copper wires and cables and allied products addressing customers in the electrical equipment, power, medical equipment, automotive as well as renewable and uninterrupted power system spaces, in a single and unified segment. The Company is among leading players offering Total and Customized Electrical Solutions in Switchgears, Wires & Cables and Energy Management business in India. It caters to a wide range of products with five In-house manufacturing facilities located in Coimbatore. Promoted by Salzer Group, the Company was established for manufacture of electrical installation products such as CAM operated rotary switches, switch gear products and allied products and is an ongoing concern since then. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacture of Cam Operated Rotary Switches, Terminal Connectors & On Load Isolators.The company introduced new products such as S Line series,Phase changing control panels and Switch fuse units in the year 1990. The company has made an entry in Australian Market in 1991 through the dealer VGL IMPEX PTY LTD,Australia and the quality of the products are been well accepted in Singapore,Malaysia,Australia,Greek,USA and Middle East.The company has commissioned a Wind Mill of 225 KW capacity in the year 1995 at Kathenur in Coimbatore
Company FAQs

What is the Salzer Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Salzer Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1374.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Salzer Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salzer Electronics Ltd is ₹2431.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Salzer Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Salzer Electronics Ltd is 38.85 and 4.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Salzer Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salzer Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salzer Electronics Ltd is ₹407.55 and ₹1649.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Salzer Electronics Ltd?

Salzer Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.27%, 3 Years at 94.10%, 1 Year at 215.89%, 6 Month at 52.26%, 3 Month at 54.54% and 1 Month at 19.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Salzer Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Salzer Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.53 %
Institutions - 2.76 %
Public - 59.71 %

