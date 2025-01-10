Salzer Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.47
28.71
15.98
15.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
446.6
374.18
335.48
315.3
Net Worth
466.07
402.89
351.46
331.28
Minority Interest
Debt
307.87
277.18
252.44
204.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.98
29.53
26.88
25.44
Total Liabilities
806.92
709.6
630.78
560.9
Fixed Assets
256.38
231.15
215.22
212.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.52
21.85
20.56
21.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.4
7.29
7.27
6.71
Networking Capital
513.52
436.66
379.69
310.42
Inventories
289.62
270.05
223.7
177.38
Inventory Days
106.9
Sundry Debtors
321.86
275.63
208.52
178.46
Debtor Days
107.55
Other Current Assets
73.65
65
65.76
74.61
Sundry Creditors
-105.86
-113.14
-77.9
-62.23
Creditor Days
37.5
Other Current Liabilities
-65.75
-60.88
-40.39
-57.8
Cash
4.09
12.65
8.04
10.5
Total Assets
806.91
709.6
630.78
560.91
