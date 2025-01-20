iifl-logo-icon 1
Salzer Electronics Ltd Key Ratios

1,501.5
(2.27%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:24:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.08

Op profit growth

-5.63

EBIT growth

-7.71

Net profit growth

-24.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.07

11.42

EBIT margin

7.86

9.12

Net profit margin

3.27

4.63

RoCE

9.08

RoNW

1.59

RoA

0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.38

17.15

Dividend per share

1.6

0

Cash EPS

2.81

7.73

Book value per share

207.98

193.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.12

3.55

P/CEPS

43.31

7.88

P/B

0.58

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

5.9

3.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-23.79

-13.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.32

Inventory days

99.62

Creditor days

-40.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.3

-2.51

Net debt / equity

0.57

0.53

Net debt / op. profit

3.01

2.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.88

-73.19

Employee costs

-4.49

-5.1

Other costs

-8.54

-10.27

