|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.08
Op profit growth
-5.63
EBIT growth
-7.71
Net profit growth
-24.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.07
11.42
EBIT margin
7.86
9.12
Net profit margin
3.27
4.63
RoCE
9.08
RoNW
1.59
RoA
0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.38
17.15
Dividend per share
1.6
0
Cash EPS
2.81
7.73
Book value per share
207.98
193.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.12
3.55
P/CEPS
43.31
7.88
P/B
0.58
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
5.9
3.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-23.79
-13.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.32
Inventory days
99.62
Creditor days
-40.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.3
-2.51
Net debt / equity
0.57
0.53
Net debt / op. profit
3.01
2.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.88
-73.19
Employee costs
-4.49
-5.1
Other costs
-8.54
-10.27
