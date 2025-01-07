Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
605.61
566.94
442.77
384.97
yoy growth (%)
6.82
28.04
15.01
6.6
Raw materials
-470.39
-419.81
-323.45
-279.68
As % of sales
77.67
74.04
73.05
72.64
Employee costs
-24.33
-26.39
-19.85
-18.74
As % of sales
4.01
4.65
4.48
4.86
Other costs
-49.09
-55.54
-46.17
-42.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.1
9.79
10.42
11.01
Operating profit
61.79
65.18
53.28
44.14
OPM
10.2
11.49
12.03
11.46
Depreciation
-15.6
-14.43
-10.53
-8.89
Interest expense
-21.27
-21.16
-14.91
-14.59
Other income
1.99
0.88
3.1
5.44
Profit before tax
26.9
30.47
30.93
26.1
Taxes
-6.22
-4.08
-10.92
-8.75
Tax rate
-23.15
-13.4
-35.3
-33.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.67
26.38
20.01
17.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.67
26.38
20.01
17.34
yoy growth (%)
-21.65
31.82
15.42
1.72
NPM
3.41
4.65
4.52
4.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.