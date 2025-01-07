iifl-logo-icon 1
Salzer Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,432
(3.35%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

605.61

566.94

442.77

384.97

yoy growth (%)

6.82

28.04

15.01

6.6

Raw materials

-470.39

-419.81

-323.45

-279.68

As % of sales

77.67

74.04

73.05

72.64

Employee costs

-24.33

-26.39

-19.85

-18.74

As % of sales

4.01

4.65

4.48

4.86

Other costs

-49.09

-55.54

-46.17

-42.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.1

9.79

10.42

11.01

Operating profit

61.79

65.18

53.28

44.14

OPM

10.2

11.49

12.03

11.46

Depreciation

-15.6

-14.43

-10.53

-8.89

Interest expense

-21.27

-21.16

-14.91

-14.59

Other income

1.99

0.88

3.1

5.44

Profit before tax

26.9

30.47

30.93

26.1

Taxes

-6.22

-4.08

-10.92

-8.75

Tax rate

-23.15

-13.4

-35.3

-33.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.67

26.38

20.01

17.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.67

26.38

20.01

17.34

yoy growth (%)

-21.65

31.82

15.42

1.72

NPM

3.41

4.65

4.52

4.5

