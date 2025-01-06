iifl-logo-icon 1
Salzer Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,385.65
(-1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Salzer Electronics Ltd

Salzer Electron. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.9

30.47

30.93

26.1

Depreciation

-15.6

-14.43

-10.53

-8.89

Tax paid

-6.22

-4.08

-10.92

-8.75

Working capital

40.11

22.96

37.19

28.49

Other operating items

Operating

45.17

34.9

46.67

36.93

Capital expenditure

19.1

66.58

37.39

-25.01

Free cash flow

64.27

101.48

84.06

11.92

Equity raised

588.02

522.54

456.85

385.71

Investing

1.44

16.64

-1.56

-12.87

Financing

75.21

93.16

81.44

46.17

Dividends paid

0

0

2.39

2.29

Net in cash

728.95

733.83

623.19

433.23

QUICKLINKS FOR Salzer Electronics Ltd

