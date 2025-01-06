Salzer Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
26.9
30.47
30.93
26.1
Depreciation
-15.6
-14.43
-10.53
-8.89
Tax paid
-6.22
-4.08
-10.92
-8.75
Working capital
40.11
22.96
37.19
28.49
Other operating items
Operating
45.17
34.9
46.67
36.93
Capital expenditure
19.1
66.58
37.39
-25.01
Free cash flow
64.27
101.48
84.06
11.92
Equity raised
588.02
522.54
456.85
385.71
Investing
1.44
16.64
-1.56
-12.87
Financing
75.21
93.16
81.44
46.17
Dividends paid
0
0
2.39
2.29
Net in cash
728.95
733.83
623.19
433.23
