Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

To

The Members of Salzer Electronics Limited Opinion

We have audited accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Salzer Electronics Limited (“the Company”), which comprise of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, including a summary of material accounting policies, notes to the financial statements, and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 (“The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” Principal Audit Procedures The application of this revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, this revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of the revenue accounting standard. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows:. • Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard. • It is observed that transaction price charged is ex works price and revenue is booked at the time of dispatch of the goods. • The above method followed by the Company is in line with the provisions of Ind AS 115-Revenue from contracts with customers Conclusion: We agree with the managements evaluation.

2. Accuracy of revenues and onerous obligations in respect of fixed price contracts. Principal Audit Procedures In the process of verifying the accuracy of recognition of revenues of fixed price contracts, we have undertaken the following audit approach • Understood, evaluated and tested the key controls over the recognition of revenue from fixed price contracts. We selected a sample of transactions and • Agreed the applied tariff to the respective terms in the contract. • Tested revenue calculations and agreed the revenue recognized to the underlying accounting records. Conclusion: We agree with the managements evaluation.

3. Assessment of carrying value of investments Our procedures in relation to assessing the The Company has invested in listed equity instruments. We consider this a key audit matter given the relative significance of the value of investments. carrying value of investments include the following observations. • The equity investments are carried at fair value as on 31st March, 2024 except investment in subsidiary valued at cost. • The investments in unquoted equity instruments are carried at cost. During the year the company has made new investments and sold some existing investments. • The Company has also invested in equity oriented mutual funds, and the same has also been recognized at fair market value as on 31st March, 2024. Conclusion: We agree with the managements evaluation

4. Impairment assessment of carrying value of Investment in Kaycee Industries limited Our audit procedures included the following: The Companys investment in Kaycee Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, aggregates to Rs. 1,628.83 Lakhs as at March 31,2024. • Understanding and evaluating the design and testing the operating effectiveness of key controls in relation to the impairment testing Model. KCL is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Industrial Switchgears. The carrying value of investment is greater than the net worth of the subsidiary as at March 31, 2024 which is an indicator of potential impairment of this investment and accordingly an impairment assessment has been performed by the Management. • Assessing the Model and evaluating the independence, competence, capabilities and objectivity of the managements valuer This is a key audit matter as the investment is significant to the financial statements and Management judgement is required in certain key areas such as discount and growth rates in estimating future cash flows prepared by the Company along with the Managements valuer to support the carrying value of its investment. • Assessing the historical accuracy of the Companys forecasts by comparing the forecasts used in the prior year models with the actual performance in the current year. • Testing the mathematical accuracy of the underlying calculations and agreeing the forecasts for the ensuing year with the latest Board approved budgets. • Evaluating, along with the auditors experts, the key assumptions such as discount rate and growth rate used in the Model. • Performing sensitivity tests on the Model for a range of certain assumptions, such as discount rate and growth rate. • Evaluating adequacy of the disclosures made in the financial statements. Based on the procedure, we did not identify any material exceptions in the impairment assessment carried out by the management in respect of the carrying value of its investment Kaycee Industries Limited. Conclusion: We agree with the managements evaluation.

5. Assessment of carrying value of goodwill as per Ind AS 36 (Refer Note 1 (vii) to the Standalone financial Statements) Our audit procedures in relation to assessment of carrying value of goodwill arising on consolidation of subsidiary company, included the following: The Company has a goodwill balance of Rs 135.25 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 relating to the acquisition of business, which is considered as a Cash Generating Unit (CGU). For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company performed an assessment of the carrying value of goodwill as required under Ind AS 36 by: • Understood and performed procedures to assess the design and test the operating effectiveness of relevant controls related to the annual evaluation on assessment of carrying value of goodwill. • Calculating the recoverable amount for CGU using a discounted cash flow model (DCF model). • Together with auditors valuation experts, evaluated the assumptions and methodologies used in the DCF models, in particular those relating to the cash flow projections used, discount rates and terminal growth rates applied, by: • Comparing the recoverable amount of the respective carrying amount of assets and liabilities. The preparation of discounted cash flows requires assumptions for projections of cash flows for a specific period, typically for 5 years. A terminal growth rate is applied in determining the terminal value. a. Evaluating the reasonableness of the cash flow projections by comparing with the approved budgets, previous year performance and our knowledge and understanding of current business conditions. • We considered the carrying value of goodwill as a key audit matter, considering its significance to the consolidated financial statements, and where applicable, the Management judgement involved in estimating future cash flows, particularly with respect to factors such as discount rates, cash flow projections and terminal growth rates b. Determining a range of acceptable discount rates and terminal growth rates, with reference to valuations of similar companies and other relevant external data, and comparing this range to the discount rates and terminal growth rates adopted by the Company. c. Performing sensitivity tests on the DCF Model by analysing the impact of using other possible growth rates and discount rates within a reasonable and foreseeable range. d. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations carried out by the Management. Based on above procedures performed, we found the managements assessment of carrying value of goodwill to be reasonable.

6. Allowance for credit losses Our audit procedures related to the allowance for credit losses for trade receivables and unbilled revenue included the following, among others: We tested the effectiveness of controls over the (1) development of the methodology for the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions (2) completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default and (3) computation of the allowance for credit losses. For a sample of customers: We tested the input data such as credit reports and other credit related information used in estimating the probability of default by comparing them to external and internal sources of information. We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the Company. The Company determines the allowance for credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to industries the Company deals with and the countries where it operates. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company has also considered credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future We identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter because the Company exercises significant judgment in calculating the expected credit losses. Conclusion: Refer Note No: 45 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements We agree with the managements evaluation

Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the

Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appearto be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements is included in Annexure “A”. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our Audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of change in equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure C”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 41 to Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 8 to Standalone Financial Statements

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatements

iv. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

v. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “C” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided

Sl. No. Asst Year Nature of Dues Amount Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Customs / Excise Duty Under Central Excise Act 40,54,921 (out of which 12,00,000 was paid under protest) CESTAT 2 2017/18 Disputed Liability Against 143(3) order under Income Tax Act. 91,64,051 (out of which 18,38,763 was Deposited) Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 3 2021/22 Disputed Liability Against 143(3) order under Income Tax Act. 9,79,240 (out of which 1,96,208 was Deposited) Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 4 2018/19 Disputed Liability Against 143(3) order under Income Tax Act. 27,68,010 * Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 5 2018/19 Disputed Liability Against 270(A) order under Income Tax Act. 54,95,512 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 6 2016/17 Disputed liability against order u/s 143(3) 1,98,69,529 Ordered in favour of the Company by ITAT. Department has gone on appel before Chennai High Court.