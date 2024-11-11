iifl-logo-icon 1
Salzer Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

1,394.35
(0.32%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Salzer Electron. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor and other related matters thereof. Un-audited financial result for the second quarter / period ended 30.09.2024 as approved by the Board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial result along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with outcome of Board meeting Disclosure of Change in Directorate Under Reg30 of SEBI (LODR) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Intimation of resignation submitted by the Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20246 May 2024
SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on 28.05.2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result and recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Intimation of recommendation of Board on declaration of dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Intimation of appointment of M/s.Swamy & Ravi, as statutory auditor for a period of 5 years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Intimation of Individual internal auditor appointed by the company has been converted themself as firm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202428 Dec 2023
SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 08 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Trading will be closed from 01.01.2024 to 10.02.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

