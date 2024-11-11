Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor and other related matters thereof. Un-audited financial result for the second quarter / period ended 30.09.2024 as approved by the Board (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited financial result along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with outcome of Board meeting Disclosure of Change in Directorate Under Reg30 of SEBI (LODR) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Intimation of resignation submitted by the Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 6 May 2024

SALZER ELECTRONICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on 28.05.2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result and recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Intimation of recommendation of Board on declaration of dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Intimation of appointment of M/s.Swamy & Ravi, as statutory auditor for a period of 5 years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Intimation of Individual internal auditor appointed by the company has been converted themself as firm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 28 Dec 2023