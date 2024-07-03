Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹244
Prev. Close₹240.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹82.89
Day's High₹244.9
Day's Low₹232
52 Week's High₹420
52 Week's Low₹101.3
Book Value₹32.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)583.54
P/E41.03
EPS5.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.99
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.91
14.1
3.28
2.76
Net Worth
73.9
18.06
7.24
6.72
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
113.46
99.76
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
113.46
99.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
VEE RAJMOHAN
Whole-time Director
K V Pradeep Kumar
Non Executive Director
Devaraja Iyer Krishna Iyer
Independent Director
Perumal Ravikumar
Independent Director
Saimathy Soupramanien
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Supreme Power Equipment Ltd
Summary
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd was incorporated with the name of Supreme Power Equipment Private Limited vide Certificateof Incorporation dated June 21, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company changed to Supreme Power Equipment Limited newly certified upon conversion dated September 18 2023 issued at Chennai by the RoC.The Company is currently engaged into the areas of manufacturing, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers including Power Transformer, Generator Transformer, Windmill Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformer, Solar Transformer, Energy Efficient Transformer, Converter and Rectifier Transformer. To carry out the business operations, the Company require various raw materials including Core - CRGO Silicon Steel Lamination; Copper Wires and Strips; Insulating Oil; On Load Tap Changing Gear (OLTC) and MS Fabricated Tank. Power transformers are vital components in electrical power systems, serving several crucial functions to ensure transmission, and distribution of electrical energy. Generator transformers are vital components in power generation plants, ensuring that electricity generated by various sources is efficiently transformed and transmitted to electrical grid. Windmill transformers generated by wind turbines is efficiently transformed and integrated into the electrical grid, contributing to growth of renewable energy and the reduction in
The Supreme Power Equipment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd is ₹583.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd is 41.03 and 7.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Power Equipment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd is ₹101.3 and ₹420 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 102.31%, 6 Month at -38.78%, 3 Month at -4.73% and 1 Month at 5.17%.
