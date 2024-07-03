iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd Share Price

233.5
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:21:57 PM

  • Open244
  • Day's High244.9
  • 52 Wk High420
  • Prev. Close240.85
  • Day's Low232
  • 52 Wk Low 101.3
  • Turnover (lac)82.89
  • P/E41.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.42
  • EPS5.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)583.54
  • Div. Yield0
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

244

Prev. Close

240.85

Turnover(Lac.)

82.89

Day's High

244.9

Day's Low

232

52 Week's High

420

52 Week's Low

101.3

Book Value

32.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

583.54

P/E

41.03

EPS

5.87

Divi. Yield

0

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:40 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.56%

Non-Promoter- 9.54%

Institutions: 9.54%

Non-Institutions: 33.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.99

3.96

3.96

3.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.91

14.1

3.28

2.76

Net Worth

73.9

18.06

7.24

6.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

113.46

99.76

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

113.46

99.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.15

View Annually Results

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme Power Equipment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

VEE RAJMOHAN

Whole-time Director

K V Pradeep Kumar

Non Executive Director

Devaraja Iyer Krishna Iyer

Independent Director

Perumal Ravikumar

Independent Director

Saimathy Soupramanien

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Power Equipment Ltd

Summary

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd was incorporated with the name of Supreme Power Equipment Private Limited vide Certificateof Incorporation dated June 21, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company changed to Supreme Power Equipment Limited newly certified upon conversion dated September 18 2023 issued at Chennai by the RoC.The Company is currently engaged into the areas of manufacturing, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers including Power Transformer, Generator Transformer, Windmill Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformer, Solar Transformer, Energy Efficient Transformer, Converter and Rectifier Transformer. To carry out the business operations, the Company require various raw materials including Core - CRGO Silicon Steel Lamination; Copper Wires and Strips; Insulating Oil; On Load Tap Changing Gear (OLTC) and MS Fabricated Tank. Power transformers are vital components in electrical power systems, serving several crucial functions to ensure transmission, and distribution of electrical energy. Generator transformers are vital components in power generation plants, ensuring that electricity generated by various sources is efficiently transformed and transmitted to electrical grid. Windmill transformers generated by wind turbines is efficiently transformed and integrated into the electrical grid, contributing to growth of renewable energy and the reduction in
Company FAQs

What is the Supreme Power Equipment Ltd share price today?

The Supreme Power Equipment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd is ₹583.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd is 41.03 and 7.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Power Equipment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd is ₹101.3 and ₹420 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd?

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 102.31%, 6 Month at -38.78%, 3 Month at -4.73% and 1 Month at 5.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme Power Equipment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.56 %
Institutions - 9.54 %
Public - 33.89 %

