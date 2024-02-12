Dear Members,

The Board of Directors have pleasure in presenting the 19th Boards Report of the Company together with the Audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

The Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March 2024 is summarized below:

(Amount T In Lakhs)

Particulars STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 10,717.96 7553.03 11,345.58 9975.94 Other Income 278.26 237.10 12.94 14.91 Total Revenue 10,996.22 7,790.13 11,358.52 9990.85 Cost of Consumption 8283.16 5,802.44 8136.10 7,605.31 Other Direct Expenses 156.69 114.92 181.64 134.55 Employee Benefit Expenses 191.31 100.14 242.69 148.32 Finance Costs 187.10 162.49 320.49 267.39 Depreciation 30.60 23.45 38.67 31.47 And Amortization Expenses Other Expenses 362.15 218.97 465.38 272.11 Total Expenses 9,211.01 6,422.41 9,384.97 8,459.15 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 1,785.21 1,367.72 1,973.55 1,531.70 Current Tax 382.49 284.28 541.04 421.49 Deferred Tax 2.41 1.14 3.43 2.34 Tax Adjustment for earlier years 0.11 - (0.63) - Profit/ Loss After Tax 1,400.20 1,082.29 1,429.70 1,107.88

COMPANY PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW:

During the financial year 2023-24, revenue from operations on a standalone basis 109.96 crores as against 77.90 crores in the previous year 2022-23 a growth of 41.16 %. The total expenditure of the company was 92.11 Crores (on Standalone basis) as against 64.22 Crores in the previousyear2022-23,anincrease Profitbefore exceptional items and tax for the current year is43.43%. 17.85 crores as against 13.68 crores in the previous year 2022-23 a growth of 30.48 %. Profit after tax for the current year is 14 crores as against 10.82 crores in the previous year 2022-23 a growth of 29.39%. The Net Profit/ for the year under review amounted to 14.00 crores as compared to 10.82 crores in the previous year which is 29.39 % increase in Net Profit.

During the financial year 2023-24, revenue from operations on a consolidation basis113.58 crores as against 99.90 crores in the previous year 2022-23 a growth of 13.69 %. The total expenditure of the company was 93.84 Crores (on Consolidation basis) as against .84.59 Crores in the previous year 2022-23, an increase of 10.94 %. Profit before exceptional items and tax for the current year is19.73 crores as against 15.31 crores in the previous year 2022-23 a growth of 28.87 %. Profit after tax for the current year is 14.29 crores as against 11.07 crores in the previous year 2022-23 a growth of 29.09%. The Net Profit/ for the year under review amounted to14.29 crores as compared to11.07 crores in the previous year which is 29.09 % increase in Net Profit.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The Company is currently engaged in the areas of manufacturing, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers ranging from Power Transformer, Generator Transformer, Windmill Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformer, Solar Transformer, Energy Efficient Transformer, Converter and Rectifier Transformer.

Considering the increased expenditure in infrastructure development and overall growth in the economy, the company expects substantial increase in its order book which will reflect in both revenue and profits going forward.

A more detailed explanation on the business and the performance of the Company has been provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which is forming part of the Annual Report is presented in a separate section

DIVIDEND:

The Company is in the growth phase and is in the process of expanding its business activities. Considering the increased fund requirements for the expansion activities and to augment working capital requirements, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

To bring transparency in the matter of declaration of dividend and protect the interests of investors, the company had adopted a Dividend Policy since listing of its shares. The policy has been displayed on the Companys website at link https://www. supremepower.in/.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year the company has not transferred any amount to the

General Reserves as against T 1,400.00 lakhs transferred in the previous year. No amount is proposed to be transferred to reserves during the year under review.

QUALITY ASSURANCE

Your Company is an ISO 9001:2015 company, in the area of Design, Manufacture, Services and Supply of Transformer. Our company also has ISO 14001:2015 certificate Services and Supply of Transformers. Also, the Company is ISO 45001:2018 in the area of Design, Manufacture, Services and Supply of Transformers. The company has its Quality Management System certified by TUV/QACS. CPRI ("Central Power Research Institute") has type tested our transformers upto 25MVA/110kV Voltage Class. Right from manufacturing to distribution, we have consistently delivered competitive edge in the form of robust, foresighted, and quality products.

AWARDS, RECOGNITION AND CERTIFICATIONS

The company has obtained various certifications which includes ISO Certificate which stands testimony for the highest standards of quality and safety maintained by the Company in respect of its products.

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

In the absence of any declaration of dividend in the past, the

Company does not have any unpaid/unclaimed dividend coming under the purview of Section 124(5) of the Act to be transferred to Investors Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") of the Central Government.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report, which forms part of this report.

CHANGE IN STATUS OF THE COMPANY

The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders at an Extraordinary

General Meeting held on August 31, 2023 and consequently, the name of our Company was changed to "Supreme Power Equipment Limited" and a Fresh Certificate conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai dated September 18, 2023 with Corporate Identification Number U31200TN2005PLC056666.

ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

During the year, there were no change in the object clause(s) of

Memorandum of Association (MoA). However, there was change in the Capital clause consequent to the increase in Authorised capital and sub-division of face value of equity shares from 100/- to 10/-

The Articles of Association (AoA) of the Company has been substituted with the new set of Articles consequent to the conversion of status of the company from Private Limited to Public Limited Company. The members have approved the above changes at their Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on August 31, 2023. in the area of Design, Manufacture,

CHANGE IN THE NATURE BUSINESS

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of the Companys business.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year, the share capital of the Company has undergone the following changes: -

a) Authorized share capital was increased from 5,00,00,000 divided into 50,00,000 Equity Shares of 100/- each to 45001:2018,14001:2015,9001:2015 andBIS6700052811 25,00,00,000 divided into 25,00,000 Equity Shares of 100/- each which was approved by the Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on July 13, 2023.The issued and paid up capital at the commencement of the financial year was 3,95,80,300/- comprising of 3,95,803 Equity Shares of 100/- each. b) Consequent to the sub-division of face value of equity shares from 100/- to 10/- the authorized capital of the company became 25,00,00,000/- divided into 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of 10/- each and issued and paid up capital became 3,95,80,300/- comprising of 39,58,030 Equity Shares of 10/- each. c) The company has issued 1,38,53,105 Equity Shares of 10/- each as bonus shares to the existing shareholders.

Consequent to the bonus issue of shares, the issued and paid up capital became 17,81,11,350/- comprising of 1,78,11,135 equity shares of 10/- each.

d) The company has issued 71,80,000 Equity Shares of 10/- each at a price of 65/- per share (including a share premium of 55/- per equity share under its maiden IPO. Consequent to successful completion of IPO, the paid up capital of the company became 24,99,11,350/- comprising of 2,49,91,135 equity shares of 10/- each.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, there were no changes in the Authorised, issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of the Company during the year. Further it is hereby confirmed that, the Company has not: of Incorporation consequent upon i) issued any shares, warrants, debentures, bonds, or any other convertible or non-convertible securities.

ii) issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise

iii) issued any sweat equity shares to its directors or employees iv) made any change in voting rights v) reduced its share capital or bought back shares vi) changed the capital structure resulting from restructuring vii) failed to implement any corporate action

The Companys securities were not suspended for trading during the year since its listing.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER (IPO)

During the year under review, the Company successfully completed its maiden IPO involving fresh issue of 71,80,000 Equity Shares of 10/- each at a price of 65/- per share (including a share premium of 55/- per equity share), which received an overwhelming response from the investors. This achievement demonstrates success and credibility of our business model and strategies.

UTILIZATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH PUBLIC ISSUE

The Company had raised an amount of 46.67 Crore through its Initial Public Offer (IPO) during December 2023. Consequent to this, the equity shares are listed on EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The proceeds of aforesaid issue are being utilized, for the purpose for which it was raised by the Company in accordance with the terms of the issue. As on date of this report there was no deviation(s) or variation(s) in the utilization of public issue proceeds from the objects as stated in the prospectus dated December 27, 2023

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public falling within the ambit of section 73 and Section 76 of the Act, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Hence, no disclosure is required under Rule 8(5)(v) and (vi) of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules, 2014.

BORROWINGS

As on March 31, 2024, an amount of Rs.590.93 Lakhs was outstanding towards borrowings, which comprises of both secured and unsecured loans.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (‘ICSI) and approved by the Central Government under Section 118 (10) of the Act for the Financial Year ended 2023-24.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement it is hereby confirmed that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT

The Company has not given any Loans, made any Investments, given any Guarantees and provided any Securities during the Financial

Year coming under the purview of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 except that the investment in the partnership firm viz Danya Electric Company, the details of investments are provided under Note.13 of the Notes to financial statements.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

UNDER SECTION 188(1) OF THE ACT

All the transactions with related parties were in the ordinary course of the business and on the arms length basis and are reported in the Notes to Financial Statements. The related party transactions entered into by the company during the year under review have been approved by both Audit Committee and the Board. The details of materially significant the Company are disclosed in Form AOC- 2 pursuant to Section

134(3) of the Act and enclosed as Annexure -1 to this report.

Further approval is being sought from the members for approval of related party transactions involving Danya Electric Company and Jai Bharat Exchangers as per the details provided in the Notice of convening Annual General Meeting seeking approval of the members. You may also refer to Related Party transactions in Note No. 23 of the Standalone Financial Statements for more details.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) and Section 134(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, the Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www. supremepower.in/

DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL: A. COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

., As of 31st March 2024, the Board of Directors comprised of 5

Directors which includes 2 Independent Directors (including 1 women Independent Director), 1 Non-Executive Director and 2 Executive Directors which includes Managing Director.

Brief profile of Directors is available at Companys website at https://www.supremepower.in/. The composition of the consists of a combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors and not less than 1/3rd of the Board comprising of

Independent Directors.

B. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS related party transactions entered into by

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 24 (Twenty-Four) board meetings of the Board of Directors as per Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013, viz 26th May, 2023, 14th June, 2023, 17th June, 2023, 24th June, 2023, 29th June, 2023, 28th July, 2023, 01st August, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 04th September, 2023, 30th September, 2023, 03rd October 2023, 05th October, 2023, 16th October, 2023, 25th October, 2023, 01st November, 2023, 02nd November, 2023, 06th December, 2023, 13th December, 2023, 16th December, 2023, 20th December, 2023, 27th December, 2023 (two meetings), 18th January, 2024 and 12th February, 2024., The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings.

The composition of the board and the details of meetings attended by its members during the financial year 2023-2024 are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR DESIGNATION NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Vee Rajmohan Chairman & Managing Director 24 24 2 Mr. Vishwambran Nair Pradeep Kumar Whole Time Director 20 20 3 Mr. Devaraja Iyer Krishna Iyer Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 17 17 4 Mrs. Saimathy Soupramanien Independent Director 17 17 5 Mr. Perumal Ravikumar Independent Director 17 17 6. Mrs. Sudhakaranpillai Savitapradeep Director 9 9

* Mrs. Sudhakaranpillai Savitapradeep, Director resigned from the Board w. e. f 15.09.2023

Detailed agenda with explanatory notes and all other related information is circulated to the members of the Board in advance of each meeting. Detailed presentations are made to the Board covering all major functions and activities. The requisite strategic and material information is made available to the Board to ensure transparent decision making by the Board

The Company did not have any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company other than payment of the sitting fees for attending meetings. During FY 2023-24, the Company did not advance any loan to any of its Directors. Further, no loans and advances in the nature of loans to firms/companies in which directors are interested was given by the Company and its Associates/JV.

The Non-Executive Independent Directors are entitled for sitting fees for attending meetings of the board/ committees thereof. The Company pays sitting fees of Rs.20,000/- per meeting to its Non-Executive Independent Directors who are not forming part of promoter/promoter group for attending the meetings of Board and Committees.

Remuneration of the executive directors consists of a salary and other . The benefits Nomination and Remuneration Committee makes annual appraisal of the performance of of the Company during the year under review: the Executive Directors based on a detailed performance evaluation, and recommends the compensation payable to them, within the parameters approved by the shareholders, to the Board for their approval.

C. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the

Companies Act, 2013, and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Devaraja Iyer Krishna Iyer (DIN: 09290465) Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing

Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has recommended his re-appointment. Details of the Directors retiring by rotation/ seeking re-appointment have been furnished in the explanatory statement to the notice of the ensuing AGM.

The following are the changes in the Board of Directors/KMPs

Name DIN/PAN Particulars Effective Date/ Appointment/ Resignation Mrs. Savita Pradeep 00844425 Resigned 15/09/2023 Mr. Vishwambran Nair Pradeep Kumar 10218276 Appointed as Additional Director 29/06/2023 Change of Designation as Whole-time director 31/08/2023 Mr. Vee Rajmohan 00844400 Re-appointed as Chairman & Managing Director 31/08/2023 Mr. Thulasiraman Boologa Nathan ADFPN2937F Appointed as CFO 04/09/2023 Mr. Devaraja Iyer Krishna Iyer 09290465 Appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 31/08/2023 Mrs. Saimathy Soupramanien 07657046 Appointed as Non-executive Independent Director 31/08/2023 Mr. Perumal Ravikumar 09683689 Appointed as Non-executive Independent Director 31/08/2023 Ms. Priyanka Bansal BWIPB9839H Appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 01/10/2023

The Board of Directors of the company are of the opinion that all the Independent Directors of the company appointed during the year possess impeccable integrity, relevant expertise and experience required to best serve the interests of the company.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

During the year under review, pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act and Rules made thereunder, M/s. P P N and Company, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 013623S) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of the Eighteenth (18th) Annual General meeting held on September 29, 2023 until the conclusion of Twenty-third (23rd) AGM of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2028. The Auditors have also confirmed they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

M/s. P P N and Company, Chartered Accountants, have submitted their Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24, which forms part of the Annual Report 2023- 24. There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in the Audit Reports issued by them which call for any explanation/comment from the Board of Directors.

Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act, in the year under review.

B. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT / COMPLIANCE:

As per Sec. 148 (6) of Companies Act 2013 and rule 6(6) of the Companies (Cost records and audit) Rules, 2014 the applicability of Cost audit is based on overall annual turnover of the company from all its products and services during the immediate preceding financial year of rupees one hundred crore or more and the aggregate turnover of the individual product or products or service or services for which cost records are required to be maintained under rule 3 is Rupees thirty five crore or more. Since, your companys annual turnover exceeds the threshold limit as mentioned above; appointment of cost auditor is applicable for the FY 2024-25. Accordingly, the Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s N. Sivashankaran & Co., Cost Accountants, Chennai, Membership No-26818, Firm Registration No: 100662, as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 at a remuneration of Rs.1,00,000/ (Rupees One Lakh only) plus applicable taxes, reimbursement of out-of pocket expenses and other incidental expenses incurred for conducting such audit to Cost Auditors to the members pursuant to the provisions of the Act.

C. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT

M/s. SKD & Associates, Company Secretaries (Firm Regn. No.

S2023TN958600), were appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by them for the said financial year the prescribed form MR3 pursuant to the provisions of Section

204 of the Act is annexed as ANNEXURE III to this report.

The Secretarial Auditors Report for the Financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks.

M/s. SKD & Associates, Company Secretaries have been reappointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for FY 2024-25. They have confirmed that they are eligible for the said appointment.

D. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

In terms of the provision of section 138 of the companies Act, 2013 with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Mr. B. Balasubramanian., Chartered Accountant, has been appointed as Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct internal audit. The Audit Committee reviews the internal audit report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has put in place an effective internal control system to synchronise its business processes, operations, financial reporting, fraud control, and compliance with extant regulatory guidelines and compliance parameters. The Company ensures that a standard and effective internal control framework operates throughout the organization, providing assurance about the safekeeping of the assets and the execution of transactions as per the authorization in compliance with the internal control policies of the Company.

The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by the management, and guidelines that ensure the reliability of financial and all other records. The management periodically reviews the framework, efficacy, and operating effectiveness of the Internal Financial Controls of the Company.

The Internal Audit reports are periodically reviewed by the Audit

Committee. The Company has, in material respects, adequate internal financial control over financial reporting, and such controls are operating effectively. Internal Audits are carried out to review the adequacy of the internal control systems and compliance with policies and procedures. Internal Audit areas are planned based on inherent risk assessment, risk score, and other factors such as probability, impact, significance, and strength of the control environment. Its adequacy was assessed, and the operating effectiveness was also tested.

COMPLIANCE TO THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION, AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 READ WITH THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION, AND REDRESSAL)

RULES, 2013.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has a mechanism in place for prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The Company is committed to provide equal opportunities without regard to their race, caste, sex, religion, color, nationality, disability, etc. All employees are treated with dignity with a view to maintain a work environment free of sexual harassment whether physical, verbal or psychological. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered. The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace. During the year under review, Company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment and hence there are no complaints pending as on the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 on sexual harassment.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERNS STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

The Company has not received any significant or material orders passed by any regulatory authority, court or tribunal which shall impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section, forming part of the Annual Report.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

The Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors or Secretarial Auditors of the

Company have not reported any frauds to the Audit Committee or to the Board of Directors under section 143(12) of the Act, including rules made there under.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder, the Company has formed Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") Committee. The Company has framed a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy as required under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, to oversee the CSR activities initiated by the Company. The CSR Committee has adopted a CSR Policy in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The details of the CSR initiatives undertaken by the Company during the FY 2023-24 in the prescribed format are annexed as Annexure- IV.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(9) & 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted the Risk Management Committee and laid down a framework to inform the Board about the particulars of Risks Identification, Assessment and Minimization Procedures. In the opinion of the Board, there is no such risk, which may threaten the existence of the Company.

During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in

ANNEXURE V to this Report.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has framed a policy for the selection and appointment of Directors and Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration. The Companys policy relating to the Directors appointment, payment of remuneration and discharge of their duties is available on the website of the Company at https://www. supremepower.in/

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION, EMPLOYEE INFORMATION AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

Employee relations continued to be cordial during the year under review. The Company continued its thrust on Human Resources Development

The remuneration paid to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and Senior Management Personnel during FY 2023-24 was in accordance with the NRC Policy of the Company. Disclosures required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, relating to the remuneration and other details as required are annexed to this Report as ANNEXURE- VI.

In terms of the provision of Section 136 of the Act and Rule 5(2), the Report and the Financial Statements are being sent to the Members of the Company excluding the statement of particulars of employees as prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Rules. The said information is available for inspection through electronic mode. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the said statement may write to the Company Secretary and the same will be furnished upon such request.

PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE

As on 31st March 2024, the company does not have any subsidiary company. However it is majority partner in one partnership firm viz., M/s.Danya Electric Company - Firm bearing Registration No. FR/ CHENNAI SOUTH/930/1983, originally constituted vide Deed dated 18/11/1983.There has been no material change in the nature of the business of the said firm. The consolidated financial statement has been prepared in accordance with the relevant accounting standards and a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of its subsidiary pursuant to provision of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, in form AOC-1 is attached along with the financial statement of the company asAnnexure-II.

Danya Electric Company - Firm is engaged in the business manufacture transformers, repairs and recondition of the same, in the same line as its Parent Entity. For the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Firm has earned a total income of T 31,35,05,190/- and has made Profit/ (Loss) after Tax of theT 2,94,95,000/-.and compared to the last year for the year ended 31st March, 2023, the Firm has earned a total income of T 31,69,94,255/- and has made Profit after Tax of the T 2,55,86,556/-. The financial and other details of the said firm for the Year ended 31-03-2024 and 31-03-2023are as under:

Particulars 31.03.2024 (in Rs. In Lacs.) 31.03.2023 (in Rs. In Lacs.) 31.03.2024 % of Contribution to the Overall Performance of consolidated entity 31.03.2023 % of Contribution to the Overall Performance of consolidated entity Revenue From operation(gross) 3134.92 3161.85 27.63% 32% Other Income 0.13 8.09 1% 54.19% Total Revenue 3135.05 3169.94 27.60% 32% Total Expenditure 2673.19 2767.65 28.60% 33% Depreciation and amortizations 8.07 8.03 20.87% 25.52% Profit/(Loss) before Tax 453.79 394.26 22.99% 25% Current Tax 159.29 137.20 29.48% 33% Deferred Tax 1.02 1.19 29.74% 51% Profit/(Loss) after Tax 294.95 255.87 20.63% 23%

RECEIPT OF REMUNERATION OR COMMISSION BY THE MANAGING / WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR FROM ITS HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Company does not have any Holding or Subsidiaries Company as on 31st March 2024. Hence reporting under this clause is not required to be provided.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR):

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the SME platform (NSE-emerge) of NSE Limited. Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provision as specified in Regulation 17 to 27 and clause (b) to (i) of sub regulations (2) of regulation 46 and par as C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 shall not apply. The Company voluntarily adopted various practices of governance conforming to highest ethical and responsible standards of business and is committed to focus on long term value creation for its shareholders. The Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company is included as part of this Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

As on March 31, 2024, the company has five Board level committees:

A) Audit Committee

B) Nomination and Remuneration Committee C) Stakeholders Relationship Committee D) Risk Management Committee E) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The composition of various Committees of the Board of Directors is available on the website of the Company. The Board is responsible for constituting, assigning, co-opting and fixing the terms of reference of various committees. Details on the role and composition of these committees, including the number of meetings held during the financial year and the related attendance are provided below.

A. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee was constituted at the Board meeting held on September 04, 2023 pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 04 (Four) Audit Committee meetings on 04th September, 2023, 05th October, 2023, 18th January, 2024 and

12th February, 2024.

The composition of the Committee as on March 31, 2024 and the details of meetings attended by its members during the financial year 2023-24 are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR Designation in the Committee NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Ms. Saimathy Soupramanien (DIN: 07657046) Chairman 4 4 2 Mr. Perumal Ravikumar (DIN: 09683689) Member 4 4 3 Mr. Vee Rajmohan (DIN: 00844400) Member 4 4

All recommendations of Audit Committee during the year under review were accepted by the Board of Directors. The Company Secretary acted as the secretary of the Committee. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company at https://www.supremepower.in/

B. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee was constituted at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 04, 2023. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 02 (Two) Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings on 04th September, 2023, and 30th March, 2024

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR Designation in the Committee NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Perumal Ravikumar (DIN: 09683689) Chairman 2 2 2 Ms. Saimathy Soupramanien (DIN: 07657046) Member 2 2 3 Mr. Devaraj Iyer Krishna Iyer (DIN: 09290465) Member 2 2

The Company Secretary acted as the secretary of the Committee. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company at https://www.supremepower.in/.

C. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been formed by the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on September 04, 2023. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 04 (Four) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meetings on 04th September, 2023, 18th January, 2024, 12th February, 2024 and 30th March, 2024

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR Designation in the Committee NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Perumal Ravikumar (DIN: 09683689) Chairman 4 4 2 Ms. Saimathy Soupramanien (DIN: 07657046) Member 4 4 3 Mr. Devaraj Iyer Krishna Iyer (DIN: 09290465) Member 4 4

The Company Secretary acted as the secretary of the Committee. The role and terms of reference of the Committee are in consonance with the requirements mandated under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations and is available on the website of the Company at https://www.supremepower.in.

D. RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The Risk Management Committee has been formed by the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on September 04, 2023. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 02 (Two) Risk Management Committee meetings, viz 04th September, 2023, and 12th

February, 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meeting attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR Designation in the Committee NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Vee Rajmohan (DIN: 00844400) Chairman 2 2 2 Ms. Saimathy Soupramanien (DIN: 07657046) Member 2 2 3 Mr. Perumal Ravikumar (DIN: 09683689) Member 2 2

The Company Secretary acted as the secretary of the Committee. The Risk Management policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://www.supremepower.in.

E. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has been formed by the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on September 04, 2023 in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company held 02 (Two) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee meeting on viz 04th September, 2023, and 30th March, 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meeting attended by its members are given below:

S NO DIRECTOR Designation in the Committee NO. OF MEETING ENTITLED NO. OF MEETING ATTENDED 1 Mr. Vee Rajmohan (DIN: 00844400) Chairman 2 2 2 Ms. Saimathy Soupramanien (DIN: 07657046) Member 2 2 3 Mr. Perumal Ravikumar (DIN: 09683689) Member 2 2

The Company Secretary acted as the secretary of the Committee. The Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://www.supremepower.in.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of independence laid down under Section 149(6) read with Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. The board of directors have taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the independent directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same and is of the opinion that they fulfil the conditions specified in the Act and the Listing Regulations and that they are independent of the management.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have been updated with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company by specifying them in their appointment letter along with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarise with the Companys procedures and practices. The Company endeavors, through presentations at regular intervals to familiarize the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functioning of the Company.

The details of such familiarization programmes for Independent Directors are posted on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.supremepower.in/

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors have been disclosed on the website of the Company https://www. supremepower.in/.

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Independent Directors of the Company met separately on September 04, 2023 and March 30, 2024 without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of Management. In accordance with the provisions under Section 149 and Schedule-IV of the Act, following matters were, inter alia, reviewed and discussed in the meeting:

i) Performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole;

ii) Performance of the Chairman of the Company taking into consideration the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors;

iii) Assessment of the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively reasonably perform their duties

All the Independent Directors were present at the meeting.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS INCLUDING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board, in consultation with its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter-alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and individual directors, including Independent Directors. The framework is monitored, reviewed and updated by the Board, in consultation with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, based on need and new compliance requirements.

VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE-BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Rule 7 of the Companies

(Meeting of the Board and its Power) Rules 2014. The policy enables directors, employees and business associates to report unethical behavior, malpractices, wrongful conduct, fraud, violation of Companys code of conduct, leak or suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information without fear of reprisal for appropriate action. Under the vigil mechanism, all directors, employees, business associates have direct access to the Chairman of the Audit committee. The whistle blower policy can be accessed at https:// www.supremepower.in

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER-TRADING

Post listing of equity shares of the company, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has in place the following: -

1. Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of

Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI).

2. Policy for determination of "legitimate purposes" forms part of this Code.

3. Policy and procedures for inquiry in case of leak of UPSI/ suspected leak of UPSI

All compliances relating to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading which includes maintenance of structural digital data base (SDD) are being managed through a software installed by the Company in-house including maintenance structural digital data base (SDD). This code lays down guidelines advising the designated employees and other connected persons, on procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made by them while dealing with the shares of the company, and while handling any unpublished price sensitive information. and

CODE OF CONDUCT

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee including Board members and senior management personnel of the company. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Act also forms part of the Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct is available on the website of the Company https://www.supremepower.in. All Board members and senior management personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually.

POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

The Company is committed to a good corporate governance and has consistently maintained its organizational culture as a remarkable confluence of high standards of professionalism and building shareholder equity with principles of fairness, integrity and ethics. The Board of Directors of the Company have from time to time framed and approved various Policies as required by the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued thereunder and the Listing Regulations. These Policies and Codes are reviewed by the Board and are updated, if required. The aforesaid policies can be accessed at https://www.supremepower.in.

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT (RTA)

During the year as part of listing of its shares on the Stock Exchange, the Company appointed Purva Share Registry (India) Private Limited as its RTA. Details of the RTA are given below

Purva Share Registry (India) Private Limited

CIN: U67120MH1993PTC074079 No 9, Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate Mumbai - 400011, Maharashtra, India

LISTING

The equity shares of the Company are listed at the EMERGE Platform on NSE under Stock Code- SUPREMEPWR with effect from December 29, 2023.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES

During the year under review, the Company has entered into tripartite agreements for dematerialization of equity shares with the Purva Share Registry (I) Private Limited, National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. As on March 31, 2024, the shares of the Company held in demat form represents 100% of the total issued and paid-up capital of the Company.

The Company ISIN No. is INE0QHG01026.

POSTAL BALLOT

During the year under review, no resolution was passed through postal ballot.

PENALTIES

There were no penalties, strictures imposed on the company by stock exchange(s) or SEBI or any statutory authority, on any matter related to capital markets, during the year.

SCORES

SEBI processes investor complaints in a centralized web-based complaints redressal system i.e. SCORES. Through this system a shareholder can lodge complaint against a company for his grievance. The company uploads the action taken on the complaint which can be viewed by the shareholder. The company and shareholder can seek and provide clarifications online through SEBI

ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION (ODR) PORTAL

As per the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/OIAE/OIAE_IAD-1/P/ CIR/2023/145 dated July 31, 2023, on "Online Resolution of Disputes in the Indian Securities Market" a common Online Dispute Resolution Portal ("ODR Portal") which harnesses online conciliation and online arbitration for resolution of disputes arising in the Indian Securities Market has been established.

SMART ODR Portal (Securities Market Approach for Resolution through ODR Portal) can be accessed via the following link https://smartodr.in/login

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

Post listing of companys shares, pursuant to Regulation 76 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories Participants) Regulations, 2018 [erstwhile SEBI circular No. D&CC /FIT TC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 31, 2002 read with Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Depositories Participants) Regulations, 1996], a

Company Secretary in Practice carries out audit of Reconciliation of Share Capital on quarterly basis to reconcile the total admitted equity share capital with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and the total issued and listed equity share capital. The audit report confirms that the total issued/paid-up capital is in agreement with the total number of shares in physical form and the total number of dematerialized shares held with NSDL and CDSL. The said report, duly signed by practicing company secretary is submitted to stock exchanges where the securities of the company are listed within 30 days of the end of each quarter and this Report is also placed before the Board of Directors of the company

CREDIT RATING

In the absence of issue of any debt securities, the Company has not obtained any credit rating with respect to any debt securities.

Further, ICRA has assigned a long-term rating of [ICRA]BB+ and short-term rating of [ICRA]A4+ for the credit facilities availed by the Company from Banks.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING

UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE

END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

The Company has not made any application or no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the Financial Year and hence not being commented upon.

DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN TYPES OF AGREEMENTS BINDING LISTED ENTITIES

As per the information available with the Company, there are . no agreements entered into by the shareholders, Promoters, Promoters Group entities, Related Parties, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Employees of the Company, its subsidiaries and associates companies which are binding the Company in terms of clause 5A of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing

Regulations.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

During the Financial Year under review, there has been no incident of one-time settlement for loan taken from the banks of financial institutions and hence not being commented upon

GREEN INITIATIVES

In commitment to keeping in line with the Green Initiative and going beyond it to create new green initiations, an electronic copy of the

Notice of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with a copy of the Annual Report is being sent to all Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participant(s) and will is also available at the Companys website at https://www.supremepower.in.

INVESTOR GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL

During the period since listing of shares of the company to the date of this report, there were no complaints received from the investors. The designated email id for Investor complaint is cs@ supremepower.in.

COMPLIANCE OFFICER DETAILS AND ADDRESS FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Ms. Priyanka Bansal,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered office : 55, SIDCO Industrial Estates, Thirumazhisai Thirumushi, Tiruvallur, Poonamallee, Tamil Nadu, India, 600124, Contact No. +91 44 26811221; E-mail: cs@supremepower.in.

BUSINESS LOCATIONS

As on March 31, 2024, the company has its place of business (Factory Unit) in the following location;

THIRUVALLUR, No.55, SIDCO Industrial Estate, CHENNAI, TAMILNADU Thirumazhisai, Thiruvallur Chennai Tamil Nadu- 600124.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the government and regulatory authorities, stock exchange, financial institutions, banks, business associates, customers, vendors, members, for their co-operation and support and looks forward to their continued support in future. The Board of Directors wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by all the employees of the Company.