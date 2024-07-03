Supreme Power Equipment Ltd Summary

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd was incorporated with the name of Supreme Power Equipment Private Limited vide Certificateof Incorporation dated June 21, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company changed to Supreme Power Equipment Limited newly certified upon conversion dated September 18 2023 issued at Chennai by the RoC.The Company is currently engaged into the areas of manufacturing, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers including Power Transformer, Generator Transformer, Windmill Transformer, Distribution Transformer, Isolation Transformer, Solar Transformer, Energy Efficient Transformer, Converter and Rectifier Transformer. To carry out the business operations, the Company require various raw materials including Core - CRGO Silicon Steel Lamination; Copper Wires and Strips; Insulating Oil; On Load Tap Changing Gear (OLTC) and MS Fabricated Tank. Power transformers are vital components in electrical power systems, serving several crucial functions to ensure transmission, and distribution of electrical energy. Generator transformers are vital components in power generation plants, ensuring that electricity generated by various sources is efficiently transformed and transmitted to electrical grid. Windmill transformers generated by wind turbines is efficiently transformed and integrated into the electrical grid, contributing to growth of renewable energy and the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Distribution transformers are used in the electrical distribution system, ensuring electrical power is delivered safely, efficiently, and reliably to homes, businesses, and industries. Also, Energy-efficient transformers are designed to minimize energy losses used in transmission and distribution of electrical power. Solar transformers are critical components in transmission of solar energy systems in compatibility in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications. Furnace Transformers are specialized devices for conversion of electrical power between different voltage levels. Oil Cooled Transformers are designed in housed inside metallic tanks to withstand full vacuum during processing of concentrated point loads of lifting, hauling, jacking etc. The Company propose Initial Public Fresh Issue of 67,56,000 Equity Shares.