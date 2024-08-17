iifl-logo-icon 1
BS Ltd Share Price

0.3
(0.00%)
Nov 26, 2018|03:29:38 PM

BS Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-15.3

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BS Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

BS Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BS Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.50%

Non-Promoter- 48.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BS Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

44.17

44.17

44.11

43.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-639.11

160.7

568.59

508.64

Net Worth

-594.94

204.87

612.7

552.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

83.42

692.98

2,399.56

1,904.92

yoy growth (%)

-87.96

-71.12

25.96

7.59

Raw materials

-91.79

-555.45

-1,678.75

-1,305.54

As % of sales

110.03

80.15

69.96

68.53

Employee costs

-7.56

-11.54

-15.52

-20.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-803.37

-415.13

92.04

105.89

Depreciation

-41.26

-51.47

-64.53

-44.91

Tax paid

3.66

7.01

-32.46

-37.31

Working capital

-706.53

328.08

266.4

-3.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.96

-71.12

25.96

7.59

Op profit growth

172.46

-185.72

14.67

23.6

EBIT growth

143.62

-222.04

10.44

17.88

Net profit growth

95.95

-784.94

-13.11

9.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

462.51

2,219.11

4,311.24

2,673.15

2,320.72

Excise Duty

2.65

13.59

16.78

0

0

Net Sales

459.86

2,205.53

4,294.45

2,673.15

2,320.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.42

5.72

9.42

9.15

6.4

BS Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BS Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Agrawal

Whole-time Director

ARUN DOGRA

Addtnl Independent Director

Mahesh Chadalavada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BS Ltd

Summary

BS Transcomm Ltd is a provider of telecom and power infrastructure. The company is in the business of providing a range of services to telecommunication infrastructure providers for setting up their passive infrastructure and to power transmission companies for setting up their transmission lines and sub-stations. The company is headquarter in Hyderabad and has eight regional offices in India through which they service customers in 23 telecommunication circles and six project offices to serve the customers in power sector.The company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of telecommunication and transmission towers, substation structures and providing service solutions to the telecommunication infrastructure and power transmission sectors. They are also engaged in the designing, building and deploying related technology products and solutions to the telecommunications infrastructure sector. The companys tower manufacturing activities include designing and fabrication of telecommunication and power transmission towers.The companys customers in the telecommunication infrastructure sector include leading companies in the Indian wireless industry, such as Vodafone Essar Ltd, Essar Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, India Telecom Infra Ltd, and Wireless- TT Info Services Ltd. The customers in the power sector include PGCIL, APTransco, RRVPNL and other leading power transmission companies. BS Transcomm Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 2004 as a private limited company with the
