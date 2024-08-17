Summary

BS Transcomm Ltd is a provider of telecom and power infrastructure. The company is in the business of providing a range of services to telecommunication infrastructure providers for setting up their passive infrastructure and to power transmission companies for setting up their transmission lines and sub-stations. The company is headquarter in Hyderabad and has eight regional offices in India through which they service customers in 23 telecommunication circles and six project offices to serve the customers in power sector.The company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of telecommunication and transmission towers, substation structures and providing service solutions to the telecommunication infrastructure and power transmission sectors. They are also engaged in the designing, building and deploying related technology products and solutions to the telecommunications infrastructure sector. The companys tower manufacturing activities include designing and fabrication of telecommunication and power transmission towers.The companys customers in the telecommunication infrastructure sector include leading companies in the Indian wireless industry, such as Vodafone Essar Ltd, Essar Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, India Telecom Infra Ltd, and Wireless- TT Info Services Ltd. The customers in the power sector include PGCIL, APTransco, RRVPNL and other leading power transmission companies. BS Transcomm Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 2004 as a private limited company with the

