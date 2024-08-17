SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-15.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
44.17
44.17
44.11
43.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-639.11
160.7
568.59
508.64
Net Worth
-594.94
204.87
612.7
552.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
83.42
692.98
2,399.56
1,904.92
yoy growth (%)
-87.96
-71.12
25.96
7.59
Raw materials
-91.79
-555.45
-1,678.75
-1,305.54
As % of sales
110.03
80.15
69.96
68.53
Employee costs
-7.56
-11.54
-15.52
-20.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-803.37
-415.13
92.04
105.89
Depreciation
-41.26
-51.47
-64.53
-44.91
Tax paid
3.66
7.01
-32.46
-37.31
Working capital
-706.53
328.08
266.4
-3.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.96
-71.12
25.96
7.59
Op profit growth
172.46
-185.72
14.67
23.6
EBIT growth
143.62
-222.04
10.44
17.88
Net profit growth
95.95
-784.94
-13.11
9.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
462.51
2,219.11
4,311.24
2,673.15
2,320.72
Excise Duty
2.65
13.59
16.78
0
0
Net Sales
459.86
2,205.53
4,294.45
2,673.15
2,320.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.42
5.72
9.42
9.15
6.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Agrawal
Whole-time Director
ARUN DOGRA
Addtnl Independent Director
Mahesh Chadalavada
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BS Ltd
Summary
BS Transcomm Ltd is a provider of telecom and power infrastructure. The company is in the business of providing a range of services to telecommunication infrastructure providers for setting up their passive infrastructure and to power transmission companies for setting up their transmission lines and sub-stations. The company is headquarter in Hyderabad and has eight regional offices in India through which they service customers in 23 telecommunication circles and six project offices to serve the customers in power sector.The company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of telecommunication and transmission towers, substation structures and providing service solutions to the telecommunication infrastructure and power transmission sectors. They are also engaged in the designing, building and deploying related technology products and solutions to the telecommunications infrastructure sector. The companys tower manufacturing activities include designing and fabrication of telecommunication and power transmission towers.The companys customers in the telecommunication infrastructure sector include leading companies in the Indian wireless industry, such as Vodafone Essar Ltd, Essar Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, India Telecom Infra Ltd, and Wireless- TT Info Services Ltd. The customers in the power sector include PGCIL, APTransco, RRVPNL and other leading power transmission companies. BS Transcomm Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 2004 as a private limited company with the
