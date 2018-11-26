BS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-803.37
-415.13
92.04
105.89
Depreciation
-41.26
-51.47
-64.53
-44.91
Tax paid
3.66
7.01
-32.46
-37.31
Working capital
-706.53
328.08
266.4
-3.08
Other operating items
Operating
-1,547.5
-131.51
261.45
20.57
Capital expenditure
-0.16
-3.8
-0.25
180.44
Free cash flow
-1,547.66
-135.31
261.2
201.01
Equity raised
321.3
1,137.46
1,017.77
880.1
Investing
0
0
0.54
2.77
Financing
224.43
853.91
389.38
258.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,001.93
1,856.06
1,668.9
1,342.05
