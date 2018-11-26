iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BS Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Nov 26, 2018|03:29:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BS Ltd

BS Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-803.37

-415.13

92.04

105.89

Depreciation

-41.26

-51.47

-64.53

-44.91

Tax paid

3.66

7.01

-32.46

-37.31

Working capital

-706.53

328.08

266.4

-3.08

Other operating items

Operating

-1,547.5

-131.51

261.45

20.57

Capital expenditure

-0.16

-3.8

-0.25

180.44

Free cash flow

-1,547.66

-135.31

261.2

201.01

Equity raised

321.3

1,137.46

1,017.77

880.1

Investing

0

0

0.54

2.77

Financing

224.43

853.91

389.38

258.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,001.93

1,856.06

1,668.9

1,342.05

BS Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BS Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.