Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.15
-48.32
60.65
15.18
Op profit growth
211.34
-167.99
20.99
24.84
EBIT growth
171.91
-199.47
15.7
19.69
Net profit growth
110.44
-614.01
0.81
6.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-162.46
-10.87
8.26
10.97
EBIT margin
-172.13
-13.19
6.85
9.51
Net profit margin
-177.3
-17.55
1.76
2.81
RoCE
-53
-17.28
20.83
20.46
RoNW
157.02
-20.5
3.01
3.41
RoA
-13.65
-5.75
1.34
1.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
1.72
1.71
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-19.63
-10.11
0.13
0.61
Book value per share
-12.28
6.37
15.16
13.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
7.68
15.08
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.17
100.95
41.92
P/B
-0.07
0.28
0.87
1.92
EV/EBIDTA
-2.27
-6.81
3.53
5.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.09
-1.65
-30.91
-33.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,036.6
283.89
138.24
164.99
Inventory days
54.85
26.1
19.18
27.01
Creditor days
-96.43
-110.72
-98.38
-118.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
32.2
2.83
-1.59
-1.8
Net debt / equity
-3.06
5.42
1.05
1
Net debt / op. profit
-2.21
-6.32
1.98
2.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.4
-91.62
-82.59
-76.43
Employee costs
-2.14
-0.72
-0.42
-0.85
Other costs
-162.91
-18.52
-8.72
-11.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.