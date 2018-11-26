iifl-logo-icon 1
BS Ltd Key Ratios

0.3
(0.00%)
Nov 26, 2018|03:29:38 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.15

-48.32

60.65

15.18

Op profit growth

211.34

-167.99

20.99

24.84

EBIT growth

171.91

-199.47

15.7

19.69

Net profit growth

110.44

-614.01

0.81

6.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-162.46

-10.87

8.26

10.97

EBIT margin

-172.13

-13.19

6.85

9.51

Net profit margin

-177.3

-17.55

1.76

2.81

RoCE

-53

-17.28

20.83

20.46

RoNW

157.02

-20.5

3.01

3.41

RoA

-13.65

-5.75

1.34

1.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

1.72

1.71

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-19.63

-10.11

0.13

0.61

Book value per share

-12.28

6.37

15.16

13.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

7.68

15.08

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.17

100.95

41.92

P/B

-0.07

0.28

0.87

1.92

EV/EBIDTA

-2.27

-6.81

3.53

5.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.09

-1.65

-30.91

-33.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,036.6

283.89

138.24

164.99

Inventory days

54.85

26.1

19.18

27.01

Creditor days

-96.43

-110.72

-98.38

-118.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

32.2

2.83

-1.59

-1.8

Net debt / equity

-3.06

5.42

1.05

1

Net debt / op. profit

-2.21

-6.32

1.98

2.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.4

-91.62

-82.59

-76.43

Employee costs

-2.14

-0.72

-0.42

-0.85

Other costs

-162.91

-18.52

-8.72

-11.73

QUICKLINKS FOR BS Ltd

