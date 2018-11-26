BS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
44.17
44.17
44.11
43.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-639.11
160.7
568.59
508.64
Net Worth
-594.94
204.87
612.7
552.62
Minority Interest
Debt
1,546.16
1,487.87
761.08
600.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.94
14.05
13.97
21.96
Total Liabilities
958.16
1,706.79
1,387.75
1,175.06
Fixed Assets
207.99
249.09
295.86
356.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.41
54.41
54.41
53.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.19
7.63
0.53
0.52
Networking Capital
686.33
1,389.41
925.65
673.28
Inventories
42.58
96.44
220.97
230.43
Inventory Days
186.3
50.79
33.61
44.15
Sundry Debtors
733.17
1,368.24
1,547.23
1,063
Debtor Days
3,207.91
720.66
235.35
203.67
Other Current Assets
212.3
155.31
198.04
205.85
Sundry Creditors
-107.13
-120.29
-825.89
-658.92
Creditor Days
468.73
63.35
125.62
126.25
Other Current Liabilities
-194.59
-110.29
-214.7
-167.08
Cash
5.23
6.25
111.3
91.05
Total Assets
958.15
1,706.79
1,387.75
1,175.07
