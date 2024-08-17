BS Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2,317.8
1,993.43
1,457.97
1,215.18
1,194.3
Excise Duty
16.78
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,301.02
1,993.43
1,457.97
1,215.18
1,194.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.33
5.1
6.26
2.89
3.76
Total Income
2,305.35
1,998.53
1,464.23
1,218.07
1,198.06
Total Expenditure
2,125.48
1,813.82
1,295.95
1,083.84
1,065.77
PBIDT
179.87
184.71
168.28
134.24
132.28
Interest
97.51
87.11
77.13
64.08
56.77
PBDT
82.36
97.6
91.15
70.16
75.52
Depreciation
35.93
34.1
29.69
18.43
14.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.59
17.33
17.02
15.95
19.59
Deferred Tax
-1.8
1.8
3.98
1.05
1.44
Reported Profit After Tax
31.64
44.37
40.46
34.73
39.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31.64
44.37
40.46
34.73
39.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
31.64
44.37
40.46
34.73
39.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.72
1.01
0.92
0.79
0.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
44.11
44.06
43.98
43.94
43.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
13,73,02,360
14,14,96,220
14,11,54,260
13,56,88,240
Public Shareholding (%)
0
31.16
32.17
32.12
30.9
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
19,71,79,800
19,71,79,800
19,71,79,800
14,35,79,800
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
65.01
66.09
66.09
47.3
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
44.75
44.83
44.87
32.7
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
10,61,49,680
10,11,49,680
10,11,49,680
15,97,49,680
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
34.99
33.91
33.91
52.7
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
24.09
23
23.01
36.4
PBIDTM(%)
7.81
9.26
11.54
11.04
11.07
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.37
2.22
2.77
2.85
3.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.