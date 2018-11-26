Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
83.42
692.98
2,399.56
1,904.92
yoy growth (%)
-87.96
-71.12
25.96
7.59
Raw materials
-91.79
-555.45
-1,678.75
-1,305.54
As % of sales
110.03
80.15
69.96
68.53
Employee costs
-7.56
-11.54
-15.52
-20.33
As % of sales
9.06
1.66
0.64
1.06
Other costs
-731.25
-400.21
-385.37
-300.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
876.58
57.75
16.06
15.75
Operating profit
-747.19
-274.24
319.9
278.95
OPM
-895.69
-39.57
13.33
14.64
Depreciation
-41.26
-51.47
-64.53
-44.91
Interest expense
-16.48
-92.13
-172.6
-133.72
Other income
1.57
2.72
9.27
5.57
Profit before tax
-803.37
-415.13
92.04
105.89
Taxes
3.66
7.01
-32.46
-37.31
Tax rate
-0.45
-1.69
-35.26
-35.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-799.71
-408.11
59.58
68.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-799.71
-408.11
59.58
68.58
yoy growth (%)
95.95
-784.94
-13.11
9.43
NPM
-958.64
-58.89
2.48
3.6
