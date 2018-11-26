iifl-logo-icon 1
BS Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Nov 26, 2018|03:29:38 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

83.42

692.98

2,399.56

1,904.92

yoy growth (%)

-87.96

-71.12

25.96

7.59

Raw materials

-91.79

-555.45

-1,678.75

-1,305.54

As % of sales

110.03

80.15

69.96

68.53

Employee costs

-7.56

-11.54

-15.52

-20.33

As % of sales

9.06

1.66

0.64

1.06

Other costs

-731.25

-400.21

-385.37

-300.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

876.58

57.75

16.06

15.75

Operating profit

-747.19

-274.24

319.9

278.95

OPM

-895.69

-39.57

13.33

14.64

Depreciation

-41.26

-51.47

-64.53

-44.91

Interest expense

-16.48

-92.13

-172.6

-133.72

Other income

1.57

2.72

9.27

5.57

Profit before tax

-803.37

-415.13

92.04

105.89

Taxes

3.66

7.01

-32.46

-37.31

Tax rate

-0.45

-1.69

-35.26

-35.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-799.71

-408.11

59.58

68.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-799.71

-408.11

59.58

68.58

yoy growth (%)

95.95

-784.94

-13.11

9.43

NPM

-958.64

-58.89

2.48

3.6

