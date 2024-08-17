BS Ltd Summary

BS Transcomm Ltd is a provider of telecom and power infrastructure. The company is in the business of providing a range of services to telecommunication infrastructure providers for setting up their passive infrastructure and to power transmission companies for setting up their transmission lines and sub-stations. The company is headquarter in Hyderabad and has eight regional offices in India through which they service customers in 23 telecommunication circles and six project offices to serve the customers in power sector.The company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of telecommunication and transmission towers, substation structures and providing service solutions to the telecommunication infrastructure and power transmission sectors. They are also engaged in the designing, building and deploying related technology products and solutions to the telecommunications infrastructure sector. The companys tower manufacturing activities include designing and fabrication of telecommunication and power transmission towers.The companys customers in the telecommunication infrastructure sector include leading companies in the Indian wireless industry, such as Vodafone Essar Ltd, Essar Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, India Telecom Infra Ltd, and Wireless- TT Info Services Ltd. The customers in the power sector include PGCIL, APTransco, RRVPNL and other leading power transmission companies. BS Transcomm Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 2004 as a private limited company with the name BS Steels and Minerals Pvt Ltd. The company was established for the purpose of trading in steel products. In March 31, 2004, the company took over B. S. Steels, a proprietary concern engaged in the business of trading in iron, steel and related products. In December 2006, the company set up a tower manufacturing facility with a capacity for 36,000 MT in Andhra Pradesh. Also, they obtained ISO 9001:2000 certifications for manufacturing and supply of galvanized and ungalvanised towers. In February 2007, the company received their first order for the supply of telecommunication towers.In October 13, 2007, as per the scheme of amalgamation, B.S. Integrated Steel Products Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. In the year 2008, the company received first order for turnkey services for power transmission from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited. Also, they received first order for turnkey services for setting up of telecommunication towers.In January 24, 2008, the name of the company was changed from BS Steels and Minerals Pvt Ltd to BS Transcomm Pvt Ltd. In February 7, 2008, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to BS Transcomm Ltd. In March 2009, the company received first order for turnkey services from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. In July 2009, they received first order from PGCIL for supply of power transmission towers. In September 2009, the company commissioned the backward integrated structural mill with a capacity of 90,000 MTPA as part of the Phase I expansion of their manufacturing unit. They also commenced commercial production. In October 2009, PGCIL gave their approval to the company for manufacture of galvanized tower structures and parts. In February 2010, the company acquired 63.25% in Sugan Automatics Pvt Ltd and thus Sugan Automatics Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary company. Also, PGCIL approved the companys re-rolling mill for rolling MS angle sections size 40x40x4 mm to 150x150x20 mm for PGCIL projects.In March 2010, the company commissioned the Fabrication facility with a capacity of 84,000 MTPA as part of the Phase I expansion of their manufacturing unit at Medak in Andhra Pradesh. They also commenced commercial productionIn April 2010, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd included the company in their approved vendors list for the supply of substation structures and tower parts with bolts, nuts and washers. In May 2010, the company has obtained vendor registration from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd for supply of transmission line towers and sub-station structures for EHV transmission projects.As on July 31, 2010, the company has orders for Rs. 53,169 lakh out of which their order book from manufacturing of telecommunication towers was Rs. 2,582 lakh (typically these orders are for a period of 2 months), from turnkey service projects and managed services for the telecommunications sector was Rs. 3,329 lakh and from manufacturing of power transmission towers and EPC Contracts was Rs. 47,257 lakh. In August 6, 2010, the company received a certificate of appreciation from Indus for their contribution in TN Circle by achieving 99.99% uptime and entering the gold club in July 2010. Also, they received an approval from PGCIL for rolling HT angle sections of size 40x40x4 mm to 150x150x20 mm for an initial period upto February 28, 2011.As a part of the company expansion plan, the company is in the process of expanding their telecommunication and power transmission tower manufacturing capacity from 120,000 MTPA to 240,000 MTPA.