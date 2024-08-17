Summary

Birla Power Solutions Ltd.(formerly Birla Yamaha Ltd), incorporated on April 27, 1984 is part of Yashvardhan Birla Group. The company was promoted by Tungabhadra Industries and Yamaha Motors, Japan manufactures portable generator sets(capacity 75,000 nos p.a.) and multi-purpose engines( 25000 nos. per annum). Yamaha Motors, Japan, holds a 26% stake in the company. As the JV agreement with Yamaha Motors terminated the company has changed its name to Birla Power Solutions Ltd. The main customer segments include households, commercial establishments, public-sector undertakings, government departments and defence establishments. The company markets its products under the Yamaha brand.It has started exporting sets to its collaborators in Japan. It plans to diversify its product range by introducing new models and launching multi-purpose engines for the semi-rural and rural areas. It also intends to deal in various electrical equipments like inverters, to cater to the middle-class in the domestic market.Once a BIFR referred company has came out of the purview of BIFR during the year 1997-98 has setting up a new unit at Lal Tapper, Dehradun to manufacture inverters, UPS and stabilizers with capacity to produce approximately 100000 units per annum. In FY 1999-2000 the company has set up a new unit at Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh). The commencement of operation in thsi HP unit provides greater flexibility in operations.R&D initiatives of the company are yielding fruitfull and it has

