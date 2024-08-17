Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.15
Prev. Close₹0.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.86
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
213.52
224.73
213.52
71.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.47
325.46
308.92
204.26
Net Worth
566.99
550.19
522.44
275.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
400.56
412.69
292.32
yoy growth (%)
-2.93
41.17
Raw materials
-332.35
-354.64
-234.72
As % of sales
82.97
85.93
80.29
Employee costs
-11.02
-11.94
-13.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
9.88
8.61
10.09
Depreciation
-3.53
-3.64
-3.78
Tax paid
-5.46
-3.31
-2.54
Working capital
10.09
-91.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.93
41.17
Op profit growth
50.78
26.67
EBIT growth
6.99
9.85
Net profit growth
-16.58
-29.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
704.38
648.44
357.07
Excise Duty
0
1.31
0.25
Net Sales
704.38
647.13
356.82
Other Operating Income
-5.95
7.23
0.33
Other Income
0.02
1.15
11.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Laxmi Didwania
Independent Director
Jignesh Mehta
Additional Director
Ashish Mahendrakar
Additional Director
Satish Vasant Jadhav
Additional Director
Ameya Jagushte
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Birla Power Solutions Ltd
Summary
Birla Power Solutions Ltd.(formerly Birla Yamaha Ltd), incorporated on April 27, 1984 is part of Yashvardhan Birla Group. The company was promoted by Tungabhadra Industries and Yamaha Motors, Japan manufactures portable generator sets(capacity 75,000 nos p.a.) and multi-purpose engines( 25000 nos. per annum). Yamaha Motors, Japan, holds a 26% stake in the company. As the JV agreement with Yamaha Motors terminated the company has changed its name to Birla Power Solutions Ltd. The main customer segments include households, commercial establishments, public-sector undertakings, government departments and defence establishments. The company markets its products under the Yamaha brand.It has started exporting sets to its collaborators in Japan. It plans to diversify its product range by introducing new models and launching multi-purpose engines for the semi-rural and rural areas. It also intends to deal in various electrical equipments like inverters, to cater to the middle-class in the domestic market.Once a BIFR referred company has came out of the purview of BIFR during the year 1997-98 has setting up a new unit at Lal Tapper, Dehradun to manufacture inverters, UPS and stabilizers with capacity to produce approximately 100000 units per annum. In FY 1999-2000 the company has set up a new unit at Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh). The commencement of operation in thsi HP unit provides greater flexibility in operations.R&D initiatives of the company are yielding fruitfull and it has
Read More
