Birla Power Solutions Ltd Share Price

0.1
(-33.33%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Birla Power Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

0.15

Prev. Close

0.15

Turnover(Lac.)

30.86

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Birla Power Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Birla Power Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Birla Power Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.08%

Non-Promoter- 1.89%

Institutions: 1.88%

Non-Institutions: 73.17%

Custodian: 23.88%

Share Price

Birla Power Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

213.52

224.73

213.52

71.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

353.47

325.46

308.92

204.26

Net Worth

566.99

550.19

522.44

275.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

400.56

412.69

292.32

yoy growth (%)

-2.93

41.17

Raw materials

-332.35

-354.64

-234.72

As % of sales

82.97

85.93

80.29

Employee costs

-11.02

-11.94

-13.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

9.88

8.61

10.09

Depreciation

-3.53

-3.64

-3.78

Tax paid

-5.46

-3.31

-2.54

Working capital

10.09

-91.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.93

41.17

Op profit growth

50.78

26.67

EBIT growth

6.99

9.85

Net profit growth

-16.58

-29.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

704.38

648.44

357.07

Excise Duty

0

1.31

0.25

Net Sales

704.38

647.13

356.82

Other Operating Income

-5.95

7.23

0.33

Other Income

0.02

1.15

11.73

Birla Power Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Birla Power Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Laxmi Didwania

Independent Director

Jignesh Mehta

Additional Director

Ashish Mahendrakar

Additional Director

Satish Vasant Jadhav

Additional Director

Ameya Jagushte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Power Solutions Ltd

Summary

Birla Power Solutions Ltd.(formerly Birla Yamaha Ltd), incorporated on April 27, 1984 is part of Yashvardhan Birla Group. The company was promoted by Tungabhadra Industries and Yamaha Motors, Japan manufactures portable generator sets(capacity 75,000 nos p.a.) and multi-purpose engines( 25000 nos. per annum). Yamaha Motors, Japan, holds a 26% stake in the company. As the JV agreement with Yamaha Motors terminated the company has changed its name to Birla Power Solutions Ltd. The main customer segments include households, commercial establishments, public-sector undertakings, government departments and defence establishments. The company markets its products under the Yamaha brand.It has started exporting sets to its collaborators in Japan. It plans to diversify its product range by introducing new models and launching multi-purpose engines for the semi-rural and rural areas. It also intends to deal in various electrical equipments like inverters, to cater to the middle-class in the domestic market.Once a BIFR referred company has came out of the purview of BIFR during the year 1997-98 has setting up a new unit at Lal Tapper, Dehradun to manufacture inverters, UPS and stabilizers with capacity to produce approximately 100000 units per annum. In FY 1999-2000 the company has set up a new unit at Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh). The commencement of operation in thsi HP unit provides greater flexibility in operations.R&D initiatives of the company are yielding fruitfull and it has
