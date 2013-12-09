Birla Power Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
213.52
224.73
213.52
71.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.47
325.46
308.92
204.26
Net Worth
566.99
550.19
522.44
275.98
Minority Interest
Debt
161.45
131.07
116.38
103.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
-2.49
0.46
1.14
4.6
Total Liabilities
725.95
681.72
639.96
384.47
Fixed Assets
57.27
60.66
63.26
63.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
106.02
108.02
73.53
1.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
2.79
Networking Capital
557.32
506.18
363.7
222.72
Inventories
35.69
43.07
44.64
45.44
Inventory Days
32.52
38.09
55.73
Sundry Debtors
252.07
222.37
170.24
130.76
Debtor Days
229.68
196.67
212.56
Other Current Assets
379.27
328.28
244.18
140.47
Sundry Creditors
-26.71
-23.8
-25.09
-69.87
Creditor Days
24.33
21.04
31.32
Other Current Liabilities
-83
-63.74
-70.27
-24.08
Cash
5.34
6.85
139.47
93.41
Total Assets
725.95
681.71
639.96
384.47
