iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Power Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.1
(-33.33%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Power Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

400.56

412.69

292.32

yoy growth (%)

-2.93

41.17

Raw materials

-332.35

-354.64

-234.72

As % of sales

82.97

85.93

80.29

Employee costs

-11.02

-11.94

-13.59

As % of sales

2.75

2.89

4.65

Other costs

-8.26

-13.65

-18.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.06

3.3

6.29

Operating profit

48.92

32.44

25.61

OPM

12.21

7.86

8.76

Depreciation

-3.53

-3.64

-3.78

Interest expense

-29.57

-28.26

-23.47

Other income

-5.93

8.07

11.73

Profit before tax

9.88

8.61

10.09

Taxes

-5.46

-3.31

-2.54

Tax rate

-55.3

-38.5

-25.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.41

5.29

7.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

4.41

5.29

7.55

yoy growth (%)

-16.58

-29.92

NPM

1.1

1.28

2.58

Birla Power Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Power Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.