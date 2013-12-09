Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
400.56
412.69
292.32
yoy growth (%)
-2.93
41.17
Raw materials
-332.35
-354.64
-234.72
As % of sales
82.97
85.93
80.29
Employee costs
-11.02
-11.94
-13.59
As % of sales
2.75
2.89
4.65
Other costs
-8.26
-13.65
-18.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.06
3.3
6.29
Operating profit
48.92
32.44
25.61
OPM
12.21
7.86
8.76
Depreciation
-3.53
-3.64
-3.78
Interest expense
-29.57
-28.26
-23.47
Other income
-5.93
8.07
11.73
Profit before tax
9.88
8.61
10.09
Taxes
-5.46
-3.31
-2.54
Tax rate
-55.3
-38.5
-25.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.41
5.29
7.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
4.41
5.29
7.55
yoy growth (%)
-16.58
-29.92
NPM
1.1
1.28
2.58
