Birla Power Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

0.1
(-33.33%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Sept-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

5.09

60.73

58.32

190.3

168.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0.28

0

Net Sales

5.09

60.73

58.32

190.03

168.25

Other Operating Income

0.03

0.08

-1.69

-7.77

1.8

Other Income

0

0

0

-1.42

0.84

Total Income

5.12

60.81

56.63

180.84

170.9

Total Expenditure

7.26

73.54

58.98

173.87

153.47

PBIDT

-2.14

-12.73

-2.35

6.96

17.43

Interest

2.36

2.31

6.37

5.58

10.3

PBDT

-4.5

-15.04

-8.72

1.38

7.13

Depreciation

0.81

0.8

0.79

0.87

0.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.31

-0.09

0.73

1.75

1.96

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.61

-15.75

-10.24

-1.24

4.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.61

-15.75

-10.24

-1.24

4.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.61

-15.75

-10.24

-1.24

4.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

-0.07

-0.05

-0.01

0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

213.52

213.52

213.52

213.52

213.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,11,22,35,776

2,11,22,35,776

2,08,59,35,744

2,08,59,35,721

2,08,59,35,744

Public Shareholding (%)

98.92

98.92

97.69

97.69

97.69

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,00,00,000

1,00,00,000

1,96,55,000

1,96,55,000

4,59,55,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

43.55

43.55

85.6

85.6

93.29

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.47

0.47

0.92

0.92

2.15

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,29,61,184

1,29,61,184

33,06,184

33,06,184

33,06,184

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

56.45

56.45

14.4

14.4

6.71

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.61

0.61

0.15

0.15

0.15

PBIDTM(%)

-42.04

-20.96

-4.02

3.66

10.35

PBDTM(%)

-88.4

-24.76

-14.95

0.72

4.23

PATM(%)

-169.15

-25.93

-17.55

-0.65

2.54

