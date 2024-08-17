Birla Power Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
5.09
60.73
58.32
190.3
168.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0.28
0
Net Sales
5.09
60.73
58.32
190.03
168.25
Other Operating Income
0.03
0.08
-1.69
-7.77
1.8
Other Income
0
0
0
-1.42
0.84
Total Income
5.12
60.81
56.63
180.84
170.9
Total Expenditure
7.26
73.54
58.98
173.87
153.47
PBIDT
-2.14
-12.73
-2.35
6.96
17.43
Interest
2.36
2.31
6.37
5.58
10.3
PBDT
-4.5
-15.04
-8.72
1.38
7.13
Depreciation
0.81
0.8
0.79
0.87
0.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.31
-0.09
0.73
1.75
1.96
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.61
-15.75
-10.24
-1.24
4.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.61
-15.75
-10.24
-1.24
4.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.61
-15.75
-10.24
-1.24
4.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
-0.07
-0.05
-0.01
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
213.52
213.52
213.52
213.52
213.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,11,22,35,776
2,11,22,35,776
2,08,59,35,744
2,08,59,35,721
2,08,59,35,744
Public Shareholding (%)
98.92
98.92
97.69
97.69
97.69
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,00,00,000
1,00,00,000
1,96,55,000
1,96,55,000
4,59,55,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
43.55
43.55
85.6
85.6
93.29
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.47
0.47
0.92
0.92
2.15
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,29,61,184
1,29,61,184
33,06,184
33,06,184
33,06,184
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
56.45
56.45
14.4
14.4
6.71
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.61
0.61
0.15
0.15
0.15
PBIDTM(%)
-42.04
-20.96
-4.02
3.66
10.35
PBDTM(%)
-88.4
-24.76
-14.95
0.72
4.23
PATM(%)
-169.15
-25.93
-17.55
-0.65
2.54
