Birla Power Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.1
(-33.33%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

9.88

8.61

10.09

Depreciation

-3.53

-3.64

-3.78

Tax paid

-5.46

-3.31

-2.54

Working capital

10.09

-91.08

Other operating items

Operating

10.97

-89.42

Capital expenditure

-0.56

0.37

Free cash flow

10.41

-89.05

Equity raised

685.72

640.29

Investing

-2

34.49

Financing

207.9

166.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

902.03

752.71

