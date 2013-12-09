iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Power Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

0.1
(-33.33%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Power Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.79

81.27

Op profit growth

42.27

51.79

EBIT growth

8.59

30.49

Net profit growth

-42.08

54.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.56

6.54

7.82

EBIT margin

7.22

7.23

10.04

Net profit margin

1.25

2.35

2.76

RoCE

7.02

6.96

RoNW

0.38

0.69

RoA

0.3

0.56

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.04

0.07

0.05

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.02

0.05

0.02

Book value per share

2.74

2.65

2.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

6

7.42

20.2

P/CEPS

9.65

9.58

35.41

P/B

0.08

0.19

0.41

EV/EBIDTA

3.79

4.65

4.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-38.26

-17.88

-20.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

246.82

192.07

Inventory days

20.44

24.72

Creditor days

-33.04

-32.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.39

-1.65

-1.52

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.21

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

2.57

2.92

-0.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.8

-89.52

-83.18

Employee costs

-1.56

-1.84

-3.8

Other costs

-1.06

-2.08

-5.18

Birla Power Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Power Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.