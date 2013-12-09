Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.79
81.27
Op profit growth
42.27
51.79
EBIT growth
8.59
30.49
Net profit growth
-42.08
54.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.56
6.54
7.82
EBIT margin
7.22
7.23
10.04
Net profit margin
1.25
2.35
2.76
RoCE
7.02
6.96
RoNW
0.38
0.69
RoA
0.3
0.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
0.07
0.05
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.02
0.05
0.02
Book value per share
2.74
2.65
2.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
6
7.42
20.2
P/CEPS
9.65
9.58
35.41
P/B
0.08
0.19
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
3.79
4.65
4.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.26
-17.88
-20.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
246.82
192.07
Inventory days
20.44
24.72
Creditor days
-33.04
-32.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.39
-1.65
-1.52
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.21
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
2.57
2.92
-0.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.8
-89.52
-83.18
Employee costs
-1.56
-1.84
-3.8
Other costs
-1.06
-2.08
-5.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.