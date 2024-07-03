iifl-logo-icon 1
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Share Price

376.45
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open378.5
  • Day's High390
  • 52 Wk High493.75
  • Prev. Close395.75
  • Day's Low376
  • 52 Wk Low 168.55
  • Turnover (lac)13.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)464.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

378.5

Prev. Close

395.75

Turnover(Lac.)

13.98

Day's High

390

Day's Low

376

52 Week's High

493.75

52 Week's Low

168.55

Book Value

87.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

464.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 24.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.98

14.38

4.89

5.89

Net Worth

18.18

20.58

11.09

12.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.56

0.85

0.69

0.33

yoy growth (%)

-33.68

22.49

106.53

-86.93

Raw materials

-0.54

-0.86

-0.6

-0.34

As % of sales

95.56

100.87

86.5

103.16

Employee costs

-1.44

-2.27

-1.61

-1.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.1

-1.25

-0.92

-1.09

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.47

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0.05

-0.11

0.07

Working capital

-0.76

-0.16

-1.11

-8.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.68

22.49

106.53

-86.93

Op profit growth

-38.74

27.8

14.22

270.89

EBIT growth

-6,663.38

-86.72

-88.75

-227.3

Net profit growth

-84.14

565.05

1.78

5,602.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

159.38

139.52

109.02

130.13

89.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

159.38

139.52

109.02

130.13

89.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.44

1.44

2.16

Other Income

1.19

12.18

1.06

1.71

1.38

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,473.2

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,620.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

714.3

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

58.85

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,741.6

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S & S Power Switchgear Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashish Jalan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Kumar Dhagat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gayathri Sundaram

Non Executive Director

Ajay Tandon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prince Thomas

Managing Director & CEO

Krishnakumar Ramanathan

Non Executive Director

Vikas Arora

Non Executive Director

Arjun Soota

Additional Director

PADMAKUMAR PRABHAKARA PANICKER

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S & S Power Switchgear Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1975, S & S Power Switchgear Limited is a Holding Company for the Group, which comprises of Acrastyle Power (India) Limited, Acrastyle Ltd U.K, S&S Power Switchgear Equipment Ltd, Acrastyle EPS Technologies Ltd and Acrastyle Switchgear Ltd U.K. The Company is a part of Power and T&D Equipment industry; focused on Switchgear, Protection & Control Systems, associated products and services. It manufactures electrical protection equipment required for transmission and distribution of electricity. In 1990, Sushil Jalan and Associates of the Jalan group took over the management by acquiring a controlling interest. At present, the company manufactures a wide range of high-tension and low- tension electrical protection equipments such as circuit-breakers, miniature circuit breakers, isolators upto 420 kV and fusegears. The company was the first to bring in vacuum breaker technology by collaborating technically with Brush Switchgear of the Hawker Siddeley group, UK. In 1985, in collaboration with South Wales Switchgear, it launched a new series of SF6 indoor and outdoor circuit-breakers. In 1988, it entered into a collaboration with AEG Germany, to manufacture miniature circuit-breakers.The companys major clients include state electricity boards, NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid Corporation, NEEPCO, BHEL, NPTC and NLC. The clientele also includes Hawker Siddeley, Australia; Top Rank Corporation, Malaysia; AEG, Argentina; etc.In 1992, it acquired Railway Products (India) (RPIL) f
Company FAQs

What is the S & S Power Switchgear Ltd share price today?

The S & S Power Switchgear Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd is ₹464.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd is 0 and 4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S & S Power Switchgear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd is ₹168.55 and ₹493.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd?

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.71%, 3 Years at 132.84%, 1 Year at 129.29%, 6 Month at 49.17%, 3 Month at -0.81% and 1 Month at -7.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 24.80 %

