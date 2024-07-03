Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹378.5
Prev. Close₹395.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.98
Day's High₹390
Day's Low₹376
52 Week's High₹493.75
52 Week's Low₹168.55
Book Value₹87.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)464.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.98
14.38
4.89
5.89
Net Worth
18.18
20.58
11.09
12.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.56
0.85
0.69
0.33
yoy growth (%)
-33.68
22.49
106.53
-86.93
Raw materials
-0.54
-0.86
-0.6
-0.34
As % of sales
95.56
100.87
86.5
103.16
Employee costs
-1.44
-2.27
-1.61
-1.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.1
-1.25
-0.92
-1.09
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.47
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0.05
-0.11
0.07
Working capital
-0.76
-0.16
-1.11
-8.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.68
22.49
106.53
-86.93
Op profit growth
-38.74
27.8
14.22
270.89
EBIT growth
-6,663.38
-86.72
-88.75
-227.3
Net profit growth
-84.14
565.05
1.78
5,602.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
159.38
139.52
109.02
130.13
89.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
159.38
139.52
109.02
130.13
89.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.44
1.44
2.16
Other Income
1.19
12.18
1.06
1.71
1.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,473.2
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,620.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
714.3
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
58.85
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,741.6
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashish Jalan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Kumar Dhagat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gayathri Sundaram
Non Executive Director
Ajay Tandon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prince Thomas
Managing Director & CEO
Krishnakumar Ramanathan
Non Executive Director
Vikas Arora
Non Executive Director
Arjun Soota
Additional Director
PADMAKUMAR PRABHAKARA PANICKER
Reports by S & S Power Switchgear Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1975, S & S Power Switchgear Limited is a Holding Company for the Group, which comprises of Acrastyle Power (India) Limited, Acrastyle Ltd U.K, S&S Power Switchgear Equipment Ltd, Acrastyle EPS Technologies Ltd and Acrastyle Switchgear Ltd U.K. The Company is a part of Power and T&D Equipment industry; focused on Switchgear, Protection & Control Systems, associated products and services. It manufactures electrical protection equipment required for transmission and distribution of electricity. In 1990, Sushil Jalan and Associates of the Jalan group took over the management by acquiring a controlling interest. At present, the company manufactures a wide range of high-tension and low- tension electrical protection equipments such as circuit-breakers, miniature circuit breakers, isolators upto 420 kV and fusegears. The company was the first to bring in vacuum breaker technology by collaborating technically with Brush Switchgear of the Hawker Siddeley group, UK. In 1985, in collaboration with South Wales Switchgear, it launched a new series of SF6 indoor and outdoor circuit-breakers. In 1988, it entered into a collaboration with AEG Germany, to manufacture miniature circuit-breakers.The companys major clients include state electricity boards, NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid Corporation, NEEPCO, BHEL, NPTC and NLC. The clientele also includes Hawker Siddeley, Australia; Top Rank Corporation, Malaysia; AEG, Argentina; etc.In 1992, it acquired Railway Products (India) (RPIL) f
Read More
The S & S Power Switchgear Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd is ₹464.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd is 0 and 4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S & S Power Switchgear Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd is ₹168.55 and ₹493.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.71%, 3 Years at 132.84%, 1 Year at 129.29%, 6 Month at 49.17%, 3 Month at -0.81% and 1 Month at -7.68%.
