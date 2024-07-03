S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
116.28
93.15
79.53
84.56
68.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
116.28
93.15
79.53
84.56
68.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.08
1.08
0
Other Income
1.07
10.58
0.62
0.5
0.72
Total Income
117.35
103.72
81.23
86.13
68.78
Total Expenditure
108.3
97.26
87.24
82.93
70.96
PBIDT
9.04
6.46
-6
3.2
-2.18
Interest
3.97
3.95
3.41
3.06
2.73
PBDT
5.07
2.51
-9.42
0.14
-4.91
Depreciation
1.78
1.5
1.54
1.59
2.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.14
-0.14
-0.18
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
3.34
1.15
-10.82
-1.27
-6.95
Minority Interest After NP
0.96
-0.66
-1.67
-0.15
-0.99
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.38
1.81
-9.15
-1.11
-5.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
5.82
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.38
-4.01
-9.15
-1.11
-5.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.39
1.85
-17.45
-2.02
-11.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.77
6.93
-7.54
3.78
-3.2
PBDTM(%)
4.36
2.69
-11.84
0.16
-7.21
PATM(%)
2.87
1.23
-13.6
-1.5
-10.21
