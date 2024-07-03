iifl-logo-icon 1
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Nine Monthly Results

414.05
(4.76%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

116.28

93.15

79.53

84.56

68.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

116.28

93.15

79.53

84.56

68.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.08

1.08

0

Other Income

1.07

10.58

0.62

0.5

0.72

Total Income

117.35

103.72

81.23

86.13

68.78

Total Expenditure

108.3

97.26

87.24

82.93

70.96

PBIDT

9.04

6.46

-6

3.2

-2.18

Interest

3.97

3.95

3.41

3.06

2.73

PBDT

5.07

2.51

-9.42

0.14

-4.91

Depreciation

1.78

1.5

1.54

1.59

2.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.14

-0.14

-0.18

-0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

3.34

1.15

-10.82

-1.27

-6.95

Minority Interest After NP

0.96

-0.66

-1.67

-0.15

-0.99

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.38

1.81

-9.15

-1.11

-5.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

5.82

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.38

-4.01

-9.15

-1.11

-5.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.39

1.85

-17.45

-2.02

-11.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.77

6.93

-7.54

3.78

-3.2

PBDTM(%)

4.36

2.69

-11.84

0.16

-7.21

PATM(%)

2.87

1.23

-13.6

-1.5

-10.21

