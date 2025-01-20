iifl-logo-icon 1
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Key Ratios

403.4
(3.34%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:19:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR S & S Power Switchgear Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.48

-10.8

17.89

-23.69

Op profit growth

-154.13

-271.03

131.79

-79.59

EBIT growth

-146.65

-184.84

211.21

-61.77

Net profit growth

-88.89

-448.55

1,266.1

-92.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.36

-6.27

3.27

1.66

EBIT margin

2.22

-6.82

7.17

2.71

Net profit margin

-1.2

-15.59

3.99

0.34

RoCE

12.95

-16.86

17.42

4.45

RoNW

47.81

-43.12

6.97

0.26

RoA

-1.76

-9.63

2.42

0.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.48

-24.98

6.62

0.48

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.63

-26.1

5.59

-0.61

Book value per share

-2.72

0.04

26.69

20.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.68

-0.57

P/CEPS

-3.38

-0.55

P/B

-6.98

298.63

EV/EBIDTA

5.8

-6.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-10.31

-3.4

-11.44

-182.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

81.96

115.02

97.19

96.76

Inventory days

54.9

64.26

37.79

48.2

Creditor days

-100.06

-107.68

-93.07

-126.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.63

1.67

-2.68

-0.97

Net debt / equity

-9.57

630.66

1.45

1.18

Net debt / op. profit

5.19

-3.28

7.13

10.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.83

-62.81

-64.3

-63.55

Employee costs

-22.35

-31.91

-23.09

-24.52

Other costs

-7.44

-11.55

-9.32

-10.25

