Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.48
-10.8
17.89
-23.69
Op profit growth
-154.13
-271.03
131.79
-79.59
EBIT growth
-146.65
-184.84
211.21
-61.77
Net profit growth
-88.89
-448.55
1,266.1
-92.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.36
-6.27
3.27
1.66
EBIT margin
2.22
-6.82
7.17
2.71
Net profit margin
-1.2
-15.59
3.99
0.34
RoCE
12.95
-16.86
17.42
4.45
RoNW
47.81
-43.12
6.97
0.26
RoA
-1.76
-9.63
2.42
0.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.48
-24.98
6.62
0.48
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.63
-26.1
5.59
-0.61
Book value per share
-2.72
0.04
26.69
20.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.68
-0.57
P/CEPS
-3.38
-0.55
P/B
-6.98
298.63
EV/EBIDTA
5.8
-6.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-10.31
-3.4
-11.44
-182.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.96
115.02
97.19
96.76
Inventory days
54.9
64.26
37.79
48.2
Creditor days
-100.06
-107.68
-93.07
-126.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.63
1.67
-2.68
-0.97
Net debt / equity
-9.57
630.66
1.45
1.18
Net debt / op. profit
5.19
-3.28
7.13
10.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.83
-62.81
-64.3
-63.55
Employee costs
-22.35
-31.91
-23.09
-24.52
Other costs
-7.44
-11.55
-9.32
-10.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.