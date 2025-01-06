S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.1
-1.25
-0.92
-1.09
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.47
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0.05
-0.11
0.07
Working capital
-0.76
-0.16
-1.11
-8.42
Other operating items
Operating
-2.32
-1.83
-2.29
-9.58
Capital expenditure
0.02
1.17
0.02
-2.54
Free cash flow
-2.29
-0.66
-2.27
-12.12
Equity raised
13.8
26.72
27.97
30.56
Investing
0
-5.72
2.99
-1.2
Financing
31.44
27.42
25.82
18.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.94
47.76
54.5
35.66
