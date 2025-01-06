iifl-logo-icon 1
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

376.45
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

S & S Power Swit FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.1

-1.25

-0.92

-1.09

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.47

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0.05

-0.11

0.07

Working capital

-0.76

-0.16

-1.11

-8.42

Other operating items

Operating

-2.32

-1.83

-2.29

-9.58

Capital expenditure

0.02

1.17

0.02

-2.54

Free cash flow

-2.29

-0.66

-2.27

-12.12

Equity raised

13.8

26.72

27.97

30.56

Investing

0

-5.72

2.99

-1.2

Financing

31.44

27.42

25.82

18.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

42.94

47.76

54.5

35.66

