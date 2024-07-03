S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
54.51
36.17
43.1
46.47
33.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.51
36.17
43.1
46.47
33.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.87
0.28
0.12
0.73
0.13
Total Income
55.38
36.45
43.23
47.21
33.86
Total Expenditure
49.37
36.5
40.21
41.84
31.61
PBIDT
6.01
-0.05
3.02
5.37
2.25
Interest
0.89
1.49
1.51
1.33
1.34
PBDT
5.11
-1.54
1.51
4.03
0.91
Depreciation
0.85
0.69
0.6
0.63
0.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.52
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.1
-0.04
-0.07
-0.03
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
3.84
-2.19
0.97
3.43
0.35
Minority Interest After NP
0.11
0.23
0.47
0.67
-0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.73
-2.41
0.51
2.75
0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.73
-2.41
0.51
2.75
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.11
-1.77
1.57
5.53
0.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.34
12.34
6.2
6.2
6.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.02
-0.13
7
11.55
6.67
PBDTM(%)
9.37
-4.25
3.5
8.67
2.69
PATM(%)
7.04
-6.05
2.25
7.38
1.03
