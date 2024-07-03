iifl-logo-icon 1
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Quarterly Results

395.25
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

54.51

36.17

43.1

46.47

33.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.51

36.17

43.1

46.47

33.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.87

0.28

0.12

0.73

0.13

Total Income

55.38

36.45

43.23

47.21

33.86

Total Expenditure

49.37

36.5

40.21

41.84

31.61

PBIDT

6.01

-0.05

3.02

5.37

2.25

Interest

0.89

1.49

1.51

1.33

1.34

PBDT

5.11

-1.54

1.51

4.03

0.91

Depreciation

0.85

0.69

0.6

0.63

0.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.52

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.1

-0.04

-0.07

-0.03

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

3.84

-2.19

0.97

3.43

0.35

Minority Interest After NP

0.11

0.23

0.47

0.67

-0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.73

-2.41

0.51

2.75

0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.73

-2.41

0.51

2.75

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.11

-1.77

1.57

5.53

0.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.34

12.34

6.2

6.2

6.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.02

-0.13

7

11.55

6.67

PBDTM(%)

9.37

-4.25

3.5

8.67

2.69

PATM(%)

7.04

-6.05

2.25

7.38

1.03

QUICKLINKS FOR S & S Power Switchgear Ltd

