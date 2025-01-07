iifl-logo-icon 1
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

395.25
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.56

0.85

0.69

0.33

yoy growth (%)

-33.68

22.49

106.53

-86.93

Raw materials

-0.54

-0.86

-0.6

-0.34

As % of sales

95.56

100.87

86.5

103.16

Employee costs

-1.44

-2.27

-1.61

-1.35

As % of sales

254.06

266.23

231.32

401.8

Other costs

-1.12

-1.85

-1.72

-1.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

197.51

216.96

246.12

433.95

Operating profit

-2.53

-4.14

-3.24

-2.83

OPM

-447.13

-484.06

-463.95

-838.91

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.47

-0.14

-0.14

Interest expense

-1.56

-1.25

-0.87

-0.61

Other income

3.47

4.6

3.33

2.5

Profit before tax

-1.1

-1.25

-0.92

-1.09

Taxes

0

0.05

-0.11

0.07

Tax rate

-0.29

-4.45

12.26

-6.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.09

-1.2

-1.04

-1.02

Exceptional items

0

-5.72

0

0

Net profit

-1.09

-6.92

-1.04

-1.02

yoy growth (%)

-84.14

565.05

1.78

5,602.44

NPM

-193.34

-808.69

-148.94

-302.21

