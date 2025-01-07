Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.56
0.85
0.69
0.33
yoy growth (%)
-33.68
22.49
106.53
-86.93
Raw materials
-0.54
-0.86
-0.6
-0.34
As % of sales
95.56
100.87
86.5
103.16
Employee costs
-1.44
-2.27
-1.61
-1.35
As % of sales
254.06
266.23
231.32
401.8
Other costs
-1.12
-1.85
-1.72
-1.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
197.51
216.96
246.12
433.95
Operating profit
-2.53
-4.14
-3.24
-2.83
OPM
-447.13
-484.06
-463.95
-838.91
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.47
-0.14
-0.14
Interest expense
-1.56
-1.25
-0.87
-0.61
Other income
3.47
4.6
3.33
2.5
Profit before tax
-1.1
-1.25
-0.92
-1.09
Taxes
0
0.05
-0.11
0.07
Tax rate
-0.29
-4.45
12.26
-6.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.09
-1.2
-1.04
-1.02
Exceptional items
0
-5.72
0
0
Net profit
-1.09
-6.92
-1.04
-1.02
yoy growth (%)
-84.14
565.05
1.78
5,602.44
NPM
-193.34
-808.69
-148.94
-302.21
