S & S Power Switchgear Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Employees stock Option plan Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Result for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Intimation - Resignation of Director
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 6141550 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 148/- per equity share (inclusive of premium of Rs. 138/- per equity share) on a Preferential basis in terms of approval accorded by the shareholders at the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 21st February 2024 for the purpose The Board Meeting to be held on 23/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavailability of some of the directors of the Company. The Company will inform the Stock Exchanges revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) Allotment of 6141550 equity shares on a preferential basis. Appointment and resignation of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate - Revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, We would like to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on 22nd March 2024 has approved the followings, 1. Appointment of Mr. S Sivakumar, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 22nd March 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Vikas Arora as Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 22nd March 2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30, Schedule III Part A (4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that the board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 09th February 2024, approved the following items which are enclosed as follows; 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Approved the Limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Of S&S Power Switchgear Limited Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

