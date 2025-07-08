iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Eon Electric Ltd Share Price Live

6.4
(-4.48%)
Oct 26, 2020|03:01:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7
  • Day's High7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.7
  • Day's Low6.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value59.73
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Eon Electric Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

7

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

7

Day's Low

6.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

59.73

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Eon Electric Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Eon Electric Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Eon Electric Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.74%

Non-Promoter- 38.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Eon Electric Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

8.45

8.45

8.03

8.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.51

116.3

111.98

104.73

Net Worth

100.96

124.75

120.01

112.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

157.91

181

174.66

129.17

yoy growth (%)

-12.75

3.62

35.22

-5.52

Raw materials

-98.28

-122.22

-123.48

-102.81

As % of sales

62.23

67.52

70.69

79.59

Employee costs

-22.46

-21.19

-19.99

-18.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.88

3.16

-4.44

-20.19

Depreciation

-2.15

-2.11

-2.14

-2.12

Tax paid

-0.44

0.4

0.12

-1.47

Working capital

28.21

11.15

13.92

11.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.75

3.62

35.22

-5.52

Op profit growth

25.09

-949.23

-95.22

-15.42

EBIT growth

-1.7

162.69

-137.09

-30.72

Net profit growth

-87.77

-188.83

-80.33

-12.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

77.32

158.68

185.8

172.59

129.17

Excise Duty

0

0.77

4.79

0

0

Net Sales

77.32

157.91

181.01

172.59

129.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

2.07

0

Other Income

6.67

5.14

7.17

8.06

12.78

View Annually Results

Eon Electric Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,840

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.8

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.8

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.1

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Eon Electric Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Vivek Mahendru

Joint Managing Director

Vinay Mahendru

Independent Director

Ashish Bansal

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Shruti Kukreti

Registered Office

H No 1048,

Sector 14,

Haryana - 131001

Tel: 91-120-3096724

Website: http://www.eonelectric.com

Email: corporate@eonelectric.com

Registrar Office

Alankit Heights,

1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,

New Delhi-110055

Tel: 91-11-42541234

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Eon Electric Ltd, formerly Indo Asian Fusegear Limited, is an India-based company. The Company operates in three segments: switchgears include miniature circuit breaker (MCBs), high rupture capacity (...
Read More

Reports by Eon Electric Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Eon Electric Ltd share price today?

The Eon Electric Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eon Electric Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eon Electric Ltd is ₹10.82 Cr. as of 26 Oct ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eon Electric Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eon Electric Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 26 Oct ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eon Electric Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eon Electric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eon Electric Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Oct ‘20

What is the CAGR of Eon Electric Ltd?

Eon Electric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.67%, 3 Years at -61.86%, 1 Year at -53.62%, 6 Month at -5.88%, 3 Month at -21.95% and 1 Month at 8.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eon Electric Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eon Electric Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Eon Electric Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.