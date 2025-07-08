Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹7
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹7
Day's Low₹6.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹59.73
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
8.45
8.45
8.03
8.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.51
116.3
111.98
104.73
Net Worth
100.96
124.75
120.01
112.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
157.91
181
174.66
129.17
yoy growth (%)
-12.75
3.62
35.22
-5.52
Raw materials
-98.28
-122.22
-123.48
-102.81
As % of sales
62.23
67.52
70.69
79.59
Employee costs
-22.46
-21.19
-19.99
-18.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.88
3.16
-4.44
-20.19
Depreciation
-2.15
-2.11
-2.14
-2.12
Tax paid
-0.44
0.4
0.12
-1.47
Working capital
28.21
11.15
13.92
11.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.75
3.62
35.22
-5.52
Op profit growth
25.09
-949.23
-95.22
-15.42
EBIT growth
-1.7
162.69
-137.09
-30.72
Net profit growth
-87.77
-188.83
-80.33
-12.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
77.32
158.68
185.8
172.59
129.17
Excise Duty
0
0.77
4.79
0
0
Net Sales
77.32
157.91
181.01
172.59
129.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
2.07
0
Other Income
6.67
5.14
7.17
8.06
12.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,840
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.8
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.8
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.1
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Vivek Mahendru
Joint Managing Director
Vinay Mahendru
Independent Director
Ashish Bansal
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Shruti Kukreti
H No 1048,
Sector 14,
Haryana - 131001
Tel: 91-120-3096724
Website: http://www.eonelectric.com
Email: corporate@eonelectric.com
Alankit Heights,
1E/13 Jhandewalan Ex,
New Delhi-110055
Tel: 91-11-42541234
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Eon Electric Ltd, formerly Indo Asian Fusegear Limited, is an India-based company. The Company operates in three segments: switchgears include miniature circuit breaker (MCBs), high rupture capacity (...
