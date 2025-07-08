Eon Electric Ltd Summary

Eon Electric Ltd, formerly Indo Asian Fusegear Limited, is an India-based company. The Company operates in three segments: switchgears include miniature circuit breaker (MCBs), high rupture capacity (HRC) fuses, feeder pillars, residual current circuit breaker (RCCBs), distribution boards, and switches; lighting includes compact fluorescent lamps, fluorescent tubelights and luminaries, and cable and wires includes wires and cables. Its products include miniature circuit breakers, earth leakage circuit breakers and compact fluorescent lamps. The company was incorporated in the year 1989.The companys products are well accepted in countries around the world. Our regular Overseas markets include: Russia, Australia, Newzealand, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Syria, Iran, Jordan, Cyprus, Angola, Some of our valued major foreign customers include: Public Utilities in South Africa. Some of its major customers in India include, Railways Integral Coach Factory, Electricity Boards, CPWD , PWD, NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Oil & Natural Gas Commission Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Blue Star Limited , MRF Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited, Tata Honeywell Limited, Hindustan Lever Limited.