|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
157.91
181
174.66
129.17
yoy growth (%)
-12.75
3.62
35.22
-5.52
Raw materials
-98.28
-122.22
-123.48
-102.81
As % of sales
62.23
67.52
70.69
79.59
Employee costs
-22.46
-21.19
-19.99
-18.05
As % of sales
14.22
11.7
11.44
13.97
Other costs
-27.89
-30.18
-32.05
-26.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.66
16.67
18.35
20.57
Operating profit
9.26
7.4
-0.87
-18.28
OPM
5.86
4.09
-0.49
-14.15
Depreciation
-2.15
-2.11
-2.14
-2.12
Interest expense
-11.37
-9.29
-9.19
-7.4
Other income
5.14
7.16
7.75
7.61
Profit before tax
0.88
3.16
-4.44
-20.19
Taxes
-0.44
0.4
0.12
-1.47
Tax rate
-50.43
12.65
-2.88
7.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.43
3.57
-4.32
-21.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0.3
1.23
Net profit
0.43
3.57
-4.01
-20.43
yoy growth (%)
-87.77
-188.83
-80.33
-12.81
NPM
0.27
1.97
-2.3
-15.82
