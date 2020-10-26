iifl-logo
Eon Electric Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.4
(-4.48%)
Oct 26, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

157.91

181

174.66

129.17

yoy growth (%)

-12.75

3.62

35.22

-5.52

Raw materials

-98.28

-122.22

-123.48

-102.81

As % of sales

62.23

67.52

70.69

79.59

Employee costs

-22.46

-21.19

-19.99

-18.05

As % of sales

14.22

11.7

11.44

13.97

Other costs

-27.89

-30.18

-32.05

-26.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.66

16.67

18.35

20.57

Operating profit

9.26

7.4

-0.87

-18.28

OPM

5.86

4.09

-0.49

-14.15

Depreciation

-2.15

-2.11

-2.14

-2.12

Interest expense

-11.37

-9.29

-9.19

-7.4

Other income

5.14

7.16

7.75

7.61

Profit before tax

0.88

3.16

-4.44

-20.19

Taxes

-0.44

0.4

0.12

-1.47

Tax rate

-50.43

12.65

-2.88

7.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.43

3.57

-4.32

-21.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0.3

1.23

Net profit

0.43

3.57

-4.01

-20.43

yoy growth (%)

-87.77

-188.83

-80.33

-12.81

NPM

0.27

1.97

-2.3

-15.82

