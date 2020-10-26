Eon Electric Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
8.45
8.45
8.03
8.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.51
116.3
111.98
104.73
Net Worth
100.96
124.75
120.01
112.76
Minority Interest
Debt
51.15
97.31
75.58
67.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.54
4.16
3.87
2.81
Total Liabilities
154.65
226.22
199.46
183.26
Fixed Assets
29.4
37.4
38.76
39.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.88
53.5
50.17
57.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.25
1.38
1.27
0.71
Networking Capital
103.9
125.32
99.39
70.61
Inventories
44.35
42.09
32.54
37.86
Inventory Days
97.28
65.61
79.11
Sundry Debtors
90.91
110.51
92.25
64.92
Debtor Days
255.43
186.02
135.66
Other Current Assets
14.37
20.85
21.34
9.29
Sundry Creditors
-29.66
-36.71
-34.55
-27.93
Creditor Days
84.85
69.66
58.36
Other Current Liabilities
-16.07
-11.42
-12.19
-13.53
Cash
5.22
8.64
9.87
14.89
Total Assets
154.65
226.24
199.46
183.26
