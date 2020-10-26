Eon Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.88
3.16
-4.44
-20.19
Depreciation
-2.15
-2.11
-2.14
-2.12
Tax paid
-0.44
0.4
0.12
-1.47
Working capital
28.21
11.15
13.92
11.91
Other operating items
Operating
26.48
12.6
7.45
-11.88
Capital expenditure
0.77
-12.27
1.14
0.75
Free cash flow
27.26
0.33
8.59
-11.13
Equity raised
228.26
213.13
217.49
258.44
Investing
3.33
-7.1
-13.87
-26.37
Financing
21.73
9.46
7.18
17.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
280.59
215.84
219.4
238.05
