Eon Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.88

3.16

-4.44

-20.19

Depreciation

-2.15

-2.11

-2.14

-2.12

Tax paid

-0.44

0.4

0.12

-1.47

Working capital

28.21

11.15

13.92

11.91

Other operating items

Operating

26.48

12.6

7.45

-11.88

Capital expenditure

0.77

-12.27

1.14

0.75

Free cash flow

27.26

0.33

8.59

-11.13

Equity raised

228.26

213.13

217.49

258.44

Investing

3.33

-7.1

-13.87

-26.37

Financing

21.73

9.46

7.18

17.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

280.59

215.84

219.4

238.05

Eon Elect. : related Articles

No Record Found

