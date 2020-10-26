iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Eon Electric Ltd Key Ratios

6.4
(-4.48%)
Oct 26, 2020|03:01:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eon Electric Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.75

3.62

35.22

128.18

Op profit growth

25.09

-947.71

-95.22

-38.27

EBIT growth

-1.7

162.79

-137.05

2.24

Net profit growth

-87.77

-188.79

-80.33

20.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.86

4.09

-0.5

-14.15

EBIT margin

7.75

6.88

2.71

-9.9

Net profit margin

0.27

1.97

-2.3

-15.82

RoCE

5.78

6.54

2.59

-4.79

RoNW

0.08

0.77

-0.88

-2.21

RoA

0.05

0.46

-0.54

-1.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.26

2.22

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.01

0.9

-3.83

-14.05

Book value per share

73.23

74.13

69.6

72.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

280.76

30.47

0

0

P/CEPS

-71.58

74.57

-13.18

-2.49

P/B

0.99

0.91

0.72

0.48

EV/EBIDTA

14.71

11.95

19.47

-10.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-50.43

12.65

-2.87

7.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

234.33

158.46

113.75

90.28

Inventory days

86.25

70.98

75.45

67.08

Creditor days

-87.49

-65.67

-49.5

-30.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.07

-1.34

-0.51

1.72

Net debt / equity

0.71

0.55

0.47

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

9.56

8.86

-60.41

-2.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.23

-67.52

-70.69

-79.59

Employee costs

-14.22

-11.7

-11.44

-13.97

Other costs

-17.66

-16.67

-18.35

-20.58

Eon Elect. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eon Electric Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.