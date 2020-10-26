Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.75
3.62
35.22
128.18
Op profit growth
25.09
-947.71
-95.22
-38.27
EBIT growth
-1.7
162.79
-137.05
2.24
Net profit growth
-87.77
-188.79
-80.33
20.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.86
4.09
-0.5
-14.15
EBIT margin
7.75
6.88
2.71
-9.9
Net profit margin
0.27
1.97
-2.3
-15.82
RoCE
5.78
6.54
2.59
-4.79
RoNW
0.08
0.77
-0.88
-2.21
RoA
0.05
0.46
-0.54
-1.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.26
2.22
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.01
0.9
-3.83
-14.05
Book value per share
73.23
74.13
69.6
72.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
280.76
30.47
0
0
P/CEPS
-71.58
74.57
-13.18
-2.49
P/B
0.99
0.91
0.72
0.48
EV/EBIDTA
14.71
11.95
19.47
-10.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-50.43
12.65
-2.87
7.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
234.33
158.46
113.75
90.28
Inventory days
86.25
70.98
75.45
67.08
Creditor days
-87.49
-65.67
-49.5
-30.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.07
-1.34
-0.51
1.72
Net debt / equity
0.71
0.55
0.47
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
9.56
8.86
-60.41
-2.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.23
-67.52
-70.69
-79.59
Employee costs
-14.22
-11.7
-11.44
-13.97
Other costs
-17.66
-16.67
-18.35
-20.58
