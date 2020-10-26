To The Members of Eon Electric Ltd.

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Eon Electric Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (sas). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter

1. Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (new revenue accounting standard)

The application of the new revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, new revenue accounting standard contains disclosures which involves collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date.

Refer to Notes 2.11, 29 & 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements

Auditors Response

Principal Audit Procedures

We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standard. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows:

• Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard.

• Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls.

• Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures :

• Read, analysed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts.

• Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company.

• Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration.

• Sample of revenues disaggregated by product and service offerings was tested with the performance obligations specified in the underlying contracts.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS financial statements andauditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with sas will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with sas, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

A) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. C) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

D) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

E) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

F) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure II". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

G) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. H) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. (Refer Note No. 40).

Ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

Iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Siddharth Bansal Partner M. No. 581004 For and on behalf of Bansal & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No: 001113N/N500079 Place:New Delhi Dated: 29th May, 2019

Annexure I to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended on March 31, 2019 ofe on electric Ltd.

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at the year-end. We are informed that no material discrepancies have been noticed by the management on such verification as compared with the record of fixed assets maintained by the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The inventory (excluding stocks lying with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventories lying with the third parties, these have been substantially confirmed by them. In our opinion frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, clauses (iii) (a), (iii) (b) and (iii) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company has not advanced any loan, investment, guarantee or security to any person as specified under sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public during the year within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

(vi) On the basis of the records produced, we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the cost accounting records prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 have been maintained by the Company. However, we are not required to and have not carried out any detailed examination of such records.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax(TDS) have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been serious delays in a large number of cases including provident fund of Rs. 32,46,406 , income-tax (TDS) of Rs. 1,21,13,744 , Goods and Services Tax of Rs. 14,844,657 which are yet to be deposited. However there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues outstanding as at March 31, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of disputed dues of duty of excise and sales tax aggregating to Rs.3,633,371/- and Rs.11,297,131/-as at March 31, 2019 which have not been deposited on account of disputed matters are as follows

Nature of Dues Demand in Dispute (Rs.) Amount Deposited (Rs.) Period to which Amount relates Forum where pending Excise Duty Cases Excise Duty Including penalty 1,810,652 515,000 August 1998 to December 1998 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellant Tribunal, New Delhi (CESTAT) Penalty 1,822,719 182,272 July 2008 to September 2008 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellant Tribunal, Allahabad (CESTAT) Total 3,633,371 697,272 Nature of Dues Demand in Dispute (Rs.) Amount Deposited (Rs.) Period to which Amount relates Forum where pending Sales Tax / Vat Cases Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Including penalty 5,374,917 806,702 2006-07, 2007- 08, 2008-09, 2009-10 & 2010-11 Appellate Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Chennai Bihar Value Added Tax Including interest 5,922,214 2,304,526 2012-13, 2013- 14 & 2014-15 Commercial Taxes Tribunal Bihar, Patna Total 11,297,131 3,111,228

Appeals filed by Central Excise 2019 Department as at March 31,

Nature of Dues Demand in Dispute (Rs.) Amount Deposited (Rs.) Period to which Amount relates Forum where pending Excise Duty Including penalty 2,065,676 - December 2007 To September 2008 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellant Tribunal, New Delhi(CESTAT) Service Tax Including Education cess 119,921 - July 2004 to March, 2007 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellant Tribunal, New Delhi(CESTAT) Total 21,85,597 -

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank and government. The Company has no outstanding dues to debenture holders.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). The Company has raised term loans during the year and were applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them.

Accordingly, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Siddharth Bansal Partner M. No.581004 For and on behalf of Bansal & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No.001113N/N500079 Place: New Delhi Dated: 29th May, 2019

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Eon Electric Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Eon Electric Ltd. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and those receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.