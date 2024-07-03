Summary

Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm on June 26, 2003 under the name and style Veto Industries. On April 1, 2007 the name of the Firm was changed to Veto Switchgears and Cables. Subsequently, on June 20, 2007, the Partnership Firm was converted in to the Private Limited Company under the name and style Veto Switchgears and Cables Private Limited. The Company name was further changed to the present name Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited on August 3, 2012. Veto is the first company to produce ISI mark electrical accessories in India. Its manufacturing plants in India are located at Haridwar and Mumbai which are continuously manufacturing all the products with excellence and precision in the electrical industry. Veto Switchgears is part of Jaipur, Rajasthan based Gurnani Group which has interests in wires & cables, electrical accessories, real estate and hotels. The Company has been promoted by M/s Veto Electropowers (India) Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of Gurnani Holding Private Limited. It is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, engaged in the manufacture and sale of wires & cables alongwith other electrical accessories in India. Its product portfolio ranges from industrial cables, stand cables to telephone & co-axial wires, from general switches to modular switches, from ceiling fans to rechargeable fans, compact fluorescent lamps and other electrical accessories. It supply these products under the brands VETO and VI

