Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹140.65
Prev. Close₹138
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.19
Day's High₹143
Day's Low₹134.11
52 Week's High₹196
52 Week's Low₹106.05
Book Value₹130.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)258.15
P/E8.6
EPS16.35
Divi. Yield0.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.12
19.12
19.12
19.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
220.09
191.47
170.48
149.7
Net Worth
239.21
210.59
189.6
168.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.65
120.69
123.24
120.33
yoy growth (%)
26.47
-2.06
2.41
7.35
Raw materials
-103.51
-81.68
-76.85
-82.54
As % of sales
67.8
67.67
62.36
68.59
Employee costs
-10.91
-10.31
-7.55
-11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.34
15.7
29.76
15.26
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.75
-1.48
-1.66
Tax paid
-6.22
-4.64
-9.83
-2.98
Working capital
14.88
11.52
24.59
9.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.47
-2.06
2.41
7.35
Op profit growth
49.28
-44.84
79.54
-21.19
EBIT growth
24.08
-40.26
67.76
3.6
Net profit growth
45.8
-44.52
62.27
60.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
300.09
291.11
267.24
181.23
150.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
300.09
291.11
267.24
181.23
150.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.73
4.4
3.14
1.63
0.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Akshay Kumar Gurnani
Independent Director
Govind Ram Thawani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Narain Das Gurnani
Director
Jyoti Gurnani
Independent Director
Kanwarjeet Singh
Independent Director
Hari Krishan Motwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Ranee Choudhary
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar Dass
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd
Summary
Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm on June 26, 2003 under the name and style Veto Industries. On April 1, 2007 the name of the Firm was changed to Veto Switchgears and Cables. Subsequently, on June 20, 2007, the Partnership Firm was converted in to the Private Limited Company under the name and style Veto Switchgears and Cables Private Limited. The Company name was further changed to the present name Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited on August 3, 2012. Veto is the first company to produce ISI mark electrical accessories in India. Its manufacturing plants in India are located at Haridwar and Mumbai which are continuously manufacturing all the products with excellence and precision in the electrical industry. Veto Switchgears is part of Jaipur, Rajasthan based Gurnani Group which has interests in wires & cables, electrical accessories, real estate and hotels. The Company has been promoted by M/s Veto Electropowers (India) Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of Gurnani Holding Private Limited. It is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, engaged in the manufacture and sale of wires & cables alongwith other electrical accessories in India. Its product portfolio ranges from industrial cables, stand cables to telephone & co-axial wires, from general switches to modular switches, from ceiling fans to rechargeable fans, compact fluorescent lamps and other electrical accessories. It supply these products under the brands VETO and VI
Read More
The Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹135.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd is ₹258.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd is 8.6 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd is ₹106.05 and ₹196 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.80%, 3 Years at 9.45%, 1 Year at 15.29%, 6 Month at 6.82%, 3 Month at -2.73% and 1 Month at 1.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.