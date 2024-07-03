iifl-logo-icon 1
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Share Price

135.05
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:35 PM

  • Open140.65
  • Day's High143
  • 52 Wk High196
  • Prev. Close138
  • Day's Low134.11
  • 52 Wk Low 106.05
  • Turnover (lac)35.19
  • P/E8.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.23
  • EPS16.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)258.15
  • Div. Yield0.71
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

140.65

Prev. Close

138

Turnover(Lac.)

35.19

Day's High

143

Day's Low

134.11

52 Week's High

196

52 Week's Low

106.05

Book Value

130.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

258.15

P/E

8.6

EPS

16.35

Divi. Yield

0.71

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.83%

Foreign: 3.83%

Indian: 41.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 54.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.12

19.12

19.12

19.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

220.09

191.47

170.48

149.7

Net Worth

239.21

210.59

189.6

168.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.65

120.69

123.24

120.33

yoy growth (%)

26.47

-2.06

2.41

7.35

Raw materials

-103.51

-81.68

-76.85

-82.54

As % of sales

67.8

67.67

62.36

68.59

Employee costs

-10.91

-10.31

-7.55

-11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.34

15.7

29.76

15.26

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.75

-1.48

-1.66

Tax paid

-6.22

-4.64

-9.83

-2.98

Working capital

14.88

11.52

24.59

9.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.47

-2.06

2.41

7.35

Op profit growth

49.28

-44.84

79.54

-21.19

EBIT growth

24.08

-40.26

67.76

3.6

Net profit growth

45.8

-44.52

62.27

60.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

300.09

291.11

267.24

181.23

150.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

300.09

291.11

267.24

181.23

150.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.73

4.4

3.14

1.63

0.69

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Akshay Kumar Gurnani

Independent Director

Govind Ram Thawani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Narain Das Gurnani

Director

Jyoti Gurnani

Independent Director

Kanwarjeet Singh

Independent Director

Hari Krishan Motwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Ranee Choudhary

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar Dass

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd

Summary

Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm on June 26, 2003 under the name and style Veto Industries. On April 1, 2007 the name of the Firm was changed to Veto Switchgears and Cables. Subsequently, on June 20, 2007, the Partnership Firm was converted in to the Private Limited Company under the name and style Veto Switchgears and Cables Private Limited. The Company name was further changed to the present name Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited on August 3, 2012. Veto is the first company to produce ISI mark electrical accessories in India. Its manufacturing plants in India are located at Haridwar and Mumbai which are continuously manufacturing all the products with excellence and precision in the electrical industry. Veto Switchgears is part of Jaipur, Rajasthan based Gurnani Group which has interests in wires & cables, electrical accessories, real estate and hotels. The Company has been promoted by M/s Veto Electropowers (India) Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of Gurnani Holding Private Limited. It is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, engaged in the manufacture and sale of wires & cables alongwith other electrical accessories in India. Its product portfolio ranges from industrial cables, stand cables to telephone & co-axial wires, from general switches to modular switches, from ceiling fans to rechargeable fans, compact fluorescent lamps and other electrical accessories. It supply these products under the brands VETO and VI
Company FAQs

What is the Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd share price today?

The Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹135.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd is ₹258.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd is 8.6 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd is ₹106.05 and ₹196 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd?

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.80%, 3 Years at 9.45%, 1 Year at 15.29%, 6 Month at 6.82%, 3 Month at -2.73% and 1 Month at 1.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.06 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 54.86 %

