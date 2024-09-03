Annual General Meeting Veto Switchgears And Cables Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed as per the schedule attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)