|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|3 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Veto Switchgears And Cables Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed as per the schedule attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.