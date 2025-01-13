Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.12
19.12
19.12
19.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
220.09
191.47
170.48
149.7
Net Worth
239.21
210.59
189.6
168.82
Minority Interest
Debt
13.07
27.56
37.94
34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
252.37
238.15
227.54
202.82
Fixed Assets
25
23.92
25.52
26.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.87
39.36
39.36
39.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.62
3.81
3.3
2.78
Networking Capital
188.41
167.24
157.08
130.62
Inventories
69.85
67.47
69.68
65.11
Inventory Days
155.67
Sundry Debtors
92.67
85.56
74.11
62.26
Debtor Days
148.86
Other Current Assets
47.17
37.32
36.39
24.92
Sundry Creditors
-12.36
-12.79
-9.75
-12.69
Creditor Days
30.34
Other Current Liabilities
-8.92
-10.32
-13.35
-8.98
Cash
7.46
3.82
2.28
3.11
Total Assets
252.36
238.15
227.54
202.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.