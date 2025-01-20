Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.64
-40.64
5.86
35.26
Op profit growth
25.23
-54.3
62.15
-1.6
EBIT growth
30.96
-57.65
63.85
5.38
Net profit growth
59.42
-67.96
58.09
39.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.03
12.55
16.3
10.64
EBIT margin
12.75
11.74
16.46
10.63
Net profit margin
8.16
6.17
11.44
7.66
RoCE
10.67
9.05
26.17
19.9
RoNW
1.99
1.42
5.79
5.02
RoA
1.7
1.19
4.54
3.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.76
4.85
15.81
10
Dividend per share
1
0
2
2
Cash EPS
6.69
3.86
14.94
9.09
Book value per share
101.38
92.99
81
55.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.93
5.84
11.51
15.11
P/CEPS
17.31
7.34
12.18
16.62
P/B
1.14
0.3
2.24
2.72
EV/EBIDTA
9.71
3.29
8.51
10.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
12.65
9.98
Tax payout
-30.83
-33.31
-25.56
-14.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
151.15
201.7
117.22
74.65
Inventory days
203.6
163.69
60.37
56.66
Creditor days
-48.25
-24.02
-14.04
-16.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.4
-4.72
-15.12
-6.16
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.05
0.23
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
0.94
0.54
0.83
0.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.47
-69.8
-75.03
-79.31
Employee costs
-6.88
-7.32
-3.56
-5.11
Other costs
-9.61
-10.32
-5.09
-4.92
