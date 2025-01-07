Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.65
120.69
123.24
120.33
yoy growth (%)
26.47
-2.06
2.41
7.35
Raw materials
-103.51
-81.68
-76.85
-82.54
As % of sales
67.8
67.67
62.36
68.59
Employee costs
-10.91
-10.31
-7.55
-11
As % of sales
7.15
8.55
6.12
9.14
Other costs
-15.05
-13.16
-10.68
-11.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.86
10.9
8.67
9.23
Operating profit
23.17
15.52
28.14
15.67
OPM
15.18
12.86
22.83
13.02
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.75
-1.48
-1.66
Interest expense
-1.74
-3.71
-2.73
-4.1
Other income
2.71
5.64
5.83
5.36
Profit before tax
22.34
15.7
29.76
15.26
Taxes
-6.22
-4.64
-9.83
-2.98
Tax rate
-27.86
-29.58
-33.03
-19.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.11
11.05
19.93
12.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.11
11.05
19.93
12.28
yoy growth (%)
45.8
-44.52
62.27
60.43
NPM
10.55
9.15
16.17
10.2
