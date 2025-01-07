iifl-logo-icon 1
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.17
(-0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.65

120.69

123.24

120.33

yoy growth (%)

26.47

-2.06

2.41

7.35

Raw materials

-103.51

-81.68

-76.85

-82.54

As % of sales

67.8

67.67

62.36

68.59

Employee costs

-10.91

-10.31

-7.55

-11

As % of sales

7.15

8.55

6.12

9.14

Other costs

-15.05

-13.16

-10.68

-11.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.86

10.9

8.67

9.23

Operating profit

23.17

15.52

28.14

15.67

OPM

15.18

12.86

22.83

13.02

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.75

-1.48

-1.66

Interest expense

-1.74

-3.71

-2.73

-4.1

Other income

2.71

5.64

5.83

5.36

Profit before tax

22.34

15.7

29.76

15.26

Taxes

-6.22

-4.64

-9.83

-2.98

Tax rate

-27.86

-29.58

-33.03

-19.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.11

11.05

19.93

12.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.11

11.05

19.93

12.28

yoy growth (%)

45.8

-44.52

62.27

60.43

NPM

10.55

9.15

16.17

10.2

