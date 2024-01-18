iifl-logo-icon 1
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Dividend

124.02
(1.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Veto Switchgears CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 May 202420 Sep 2024-110Final
Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 30 and regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder we enclosed herewith a extract of the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 of the company along with Independent Auditors Report(s) with an unmodified opinion and a copy of press release being release in this regard. The said results are approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, the 29th May 2024 at Jaipur which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:40 P.M. Read less.. The Board of Directors decided to recommend a Final Dividend of Rs. 1/- (i.e. 10% of FV of Rs. 10) per Equity share to the Members of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 subject to approval of members at the 17th Annual General meeting.

