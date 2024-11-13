Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Veto Switchgears And Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at its corporate office to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter ended September 30th 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder, we enclose herewith an extracts of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second Quarter ended 30th September, 2024 of the company and a copy of press release being released in this regard, The said results are approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that the directors of the company at its board meeting for the financial year 2024-25 held on 03rd September 2024 commenced at 11:00 A.M and concluded at 3:30 P.M., discussed the matters mentioned in the agenda of the board meeting.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Veto Switchgears And Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of board of directors will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at its corporate office situated at 4th floor plot no. 10 days hotel Airport plaza scheme behind radisson blu Tonk Road Durgapura Jaipur. Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 30 and regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder , we enclose herewith an unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 of the company and a copy of press release being released in this regard. The said result are approved by the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., on Tuesday 13th August 2024 commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded at 6:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Veto Switchgears And Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of board of directors will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at its corporate office situated at 4th Floor Plot No. 10 Days Hotel Airposrt Plaza Scheme Behind Hotel Radisson Blu Tonk Road Durgapura Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 30 and regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder we enclosed herewith a extract of the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 of the company along with Independent Auditors Report(s) with an unmodified opinion and a copy of press release being release in this regard. The said results are approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, the 29th May 2024 at Jaipur which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:40 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Veto Switchgears And Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and adopt Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. The Company may also review other business activities. 3. To consider any other business activities with the permission of the Chairman Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 30 and regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder, we enclosed herewith an extract of the unaudited financial standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023 of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024