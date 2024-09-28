iifl-logo-icon 1
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd AGM

121.9
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
In terms of regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder we are enclosing herewith the Newspaper clippings from the business standard (English) & Mumbai Lakshadweep (Marathi) editions of 29th August where a public notice has been published by way of an advertisement by the company in compliance of MCA Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May 2020 before sending the notice of the ensuing AGM together with the annual report to all the members of the company and other person so entitled. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find the enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Saturday 28th September 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ Other audio-visual means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

