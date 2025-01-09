Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Management Discussions

As per the terms of Regulation 34(2)(e) of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms part of this Annual Report.

The Company tends to grow its environment in several aspects such as financial, human resource level, capital resource, technological, controlling and etc. keeping in mind its competitors and others threats in the market.

(a) Industry structure and developments

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing in lation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The electrical and electronics market is expected to grow to $4986.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The renewable generation sector is a promoting and advancing alternative for green power generation. The main challenge with these resources is their uncertain power output, which can be compensated with storage systems and strong uncertainty management decision-making tools.

The escalating rate of global power consumption generates huge carbon emissions. Thankfully, electrical energy pollution is on the decrease in 2023 thanks to the widespread adoption of new, People greener lighting solutions with lower energy pro iles and higher illumination quality. today want their lights to be part of a super convenient and personally expressive domestic experience, and manufacturers are stepping up to the challenge. LED lighting in residential settings will continue to grow in popularity due to their several advantages. These include using up to 75% less energy while boasting a life expectancy that is 25 times longer than incandescent lights. (Source: https://yourpowerpro.com )

The Government of India have also taken e icient measures for the growth of industry such as the "Go Green" program the new ‘jeevan mantra: Make in India 2.0 seeking to protect the domestic manufacturers and pushing them up the value chain.

Company Overview

Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited is a diversifiied manufacturer of wires & cables, electrical accessories, industrial cables, fans, CFL lamps, pumps, modular switches, LED lights, immersion heater, MCB and distribution board, keeping in view the market demands and customer needs it tends to give satisfactory products to its customers. Having a diversified vision in every aspect of electrical manufacturing it believes in innovation and manages with dynamic changes in the market. Along with that Veto is Indias irst company to produce ISI mark electrical accessories

The company has a strong team of highly quali ied professionals who strive to innovate the best products with the use of advanced high tech machinery. A strong distribution network of 2500 dealers across the country to provide our quality products to our valued customers. The company is manufacturing all types of housing wires under the brand name VIMAL POWER which is a renowned brand in the western region of India. Company strives to set new benchmarks in providing high quality products at competitive rates.

(b) Opportunities and threats

O Opportunities:

Dynamical: The company has made immense efforts to sustain in the ever changing dynamic market, having unique style, variants and being satisfactory to consumer needs, it has evolved in maintaining such position.

Adaptable: The nature being unstable and having variations according to demands and needs of the hour, the company is adaptable to frequent changes and balancing its position for adapting changes entering in the market. It also focuses on getting informed prior to its competitors so that it can take advantage of the same.

Prosperity and living standards: Consumer preferences keeps on changing with respect to their income and it encourages consumers to shift their preferences to high quality appliances, modern solutions matching with their living standards.

Power saving products: Consumers have known the importance of environment and they are also concern about it, they prefer products which are energy efficient so that it can help in saving environment as well as bills.

O Threats:

Competitive intensity: For having a competition balance the industry is growing well, with this, new players come to the market which leads to greater competitive intensity.

In lation rate: High in lation rate results in slowdown of the economy which triggers a challenge to the business.

Demand: In this ever changing and developing environment, demand for the products keeps on changing affecting the production cycle of the product.

(c) Segment wise Performance

Veto brand is established in electrical industry since 1967 by delivering wide range of Wires & Cables, Electrical Accessories, Industrial Cables, Fans, etc. With each opportunity we intend to make best out of it, having view of customer satisfaction we encourage our team for betterment of the industry as a whole. Our segments are: -

WIRES AND CABLES

The global wires and cables market is projected to grow from $200.23 billion in 2022 to $294.73 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% in forecast period. Increasing investments in transmission and distribution of electric power and growth in demand from data centres and the telecom industry will drive the wires and cables market growth during the projected period. High cash in low in smart grid projects and up-grading power transmission systems are also expected to boost the demand for wire and cables.

(Source: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com)

Construction cables and wire sector anticipated to see steep growth in demands in coming days owing to huge governments spending in infrastructure, smart cities, and real estate boom. The growing trend of upgrading and replacing existing electric infrastructure has created a positive growth scenario for the wire and cable market. Increasing electricity demand due to population increase and fast industrialisation would propel market growth.

Companys wires and cables division registered revenues of Rs. 6319.16 Lakhs during FY 2022-23 as compared to revenues of Rs. 6779.70 Lakhs in FY 2021-22.

ACCESSORIES & OTHERS

The global switchgear market size is projected to reach $170.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period. The rapidly growing electri ication need in remote areas coupled with the increasing electricity generation has positively affected the growth of various electrical equipment. The increasing targets by regional government for delivering electricity in rural areas and rising investments in this industry are the key switchgear market trends that are projected to cater the market growth. (Source: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com)

Electrical switchgear is a combination of electrical components designed to regulate, control, and protect the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution equipment. The global electrical switchgear market is anticipated to grow in the coming years owing to the rise in demand for medium and high voltage electrical switchgear. Also, the increasing demand for transformers is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment, as revenue in the electrical switchgear market is directly proportional to demand transformers.

Distribution of electricity in the real estate, construction, and industrial infrastructure sector requires several electrical components. Therefore, the growth in these sectors is expected increase the safety measures in electrical transmissions, fueling the demand for high demand for integrating renewable energy sources in the electrical switchgear. The power and energy sector will continue to drive the demand for electrical switchgear to ensure safety and protection of electricity transmission and distribution networks. (Source: www.in initiresearch.com)

Companys accessories & others division registered revenue of Rs. 4551.50 Lakhs during FY 2022-23 as compared to revenues of Rs. 3948.48 Lakhs in FY 2021-22.

LIGHTINGS AND FITTINGS

The global lighting size is projected to reach USD 163.72 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during forecast period. Light play an important role in every sector. The applications of light in activities such as interior designing, photography and other uses are rising with the increase in population and fascinating demands of such population. Numerous scientists have indicated the usage of LEDs in growing plants through practical evidence. Demand for LED plays an important role in plant growth and development, as its converts electricity into light by using the properties of metal, thereby delivering white light.

Government in several countries across the world are focusing on implementing regulations on energy efficient products. In our country Government is focused on developing new houses for homeless people, which in turn is driving the lighting market growth in the region. Furthermore, over the past few decades, the industry has witnessed the integration of concepts such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of things (IoT). The use of these concepts has allowed light manufacturing companies to develop innovative products. (Source: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com)

Veto is well placed in the smart lighting, LED, fan, CFL and other fancy lighting segment with a strong product pro ile, well-entrenched trade network along with supportive consultants and contractors. It is more inclined towards producing and selling lights at minimum rates, so that people can a ord and use it for a long duration of time.

Companys lightings and fittings division registered revenues of Rs. 8752.16 Lakhs during FY 2022-23 as compared to revenues of Rs. 6637.65 Lakhs in FY 2021-22.

(d) Outlook

The company has a diversified product portfolio and well maintained distribution network. The management of the company is quite experienced and understanding, coping with all the changes in the industry. Teamwork is a core of the company as work is done with less time yet efficiently. The rapid pace of innovations in the field is stimulating consistent demand for newer and faster equipment. Technological development is a key to attracting both consumers and business users for either replacing or upgrading the older products with advanced version. The level of competitive intensity has increased signifiicantly in recent times. However, the strength of the Companys product portfolio, its distribution network and its brands will enable it to successfully deal with competitive pressures. The company intends to provide maximum satisfaction to its customers, employees and the environment. It plans to grow its sectors with innovative ideas relating to consumer preferences, keeping in mind substantial and biodegradable products having a motive of optimum utilization of resources.

(e) Risks and concerns

1. Common risks such as accidents in the workplace, ires, etc.

2. Natural disasters such as earthquake, tornadoes, etc.

3. Uncertainties in inancial market

4. Credit risk

5. Interest rate risk

6. Security and storage of data and records

7. Disruption in supply chain

8. Financial instruments affected by market risk including loans, borrowings, trade payables and deposits.

The Company has a risk identification and management framework appropriate to it and to the business environment under which it operates. Risks are being identi ied at regular intervals by the Board.

The Company has a Risk Management Policy, which provides an overall framework of Risk Management in the Company. The Board of Directors are responsible for the assessment, formulation and implementation of guidelines, managing key risks, risk minimization procedures and periodicals review.

(f) Internal control systems and their adequacy

The company has adequate systems of internal control commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. These have been designed according to the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the globally accepted framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations (COSO) of the Treadway Commission, to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use or losses, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. The company has a well-defined manual for delegation of authority, approving revenue and expenditure. The company uses an updated system to record data for accounting, consolidation and management information, connecting to different locations for the exchange of information. The Audit Committee of the board periodically reviews Internal Audit reports, progress in implementation of Committees recommendations and the adequacy of internal control systems.

Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy

The Policy provides a framework to promote responsible and secure reporting of undesirable activities ("whistle blowing"). Through this Policy, the Company seeks to provide a mechanism to the whistleblower to disclose any misconduct, malpractice, unethical and improper practice taking place in the Company for appropriate action and reporting, without fear of any kind of discrimination, harassment, victimisation or any other unfair treatment or employment practice being adopted against the whistleblower.

The Audit committee of the company oversees vigil mechanism process of the company pursuant to the provisions of the Act. Employees may also report to the chairman of the Audit committee. A report on the functioning of the mechanism, including the complaints received and actions taken, is presented to the Audit committee on a quarterly basis.

No complaints were received during the financial year 2022-23.

(g) Financial Performance with respect to operational performance

(h)Human Resources / Industrial Relations

Veto encourages a culture of trust and mutual respect, it strongly believes that its employees are the key pillar of your Companys success in the market. The talent pool of the company has steadily evolved with changing times with fresh talent being infused to meet demanding situations. Apart from continued investment in skill and leadership development of its people, the Company has also focused on employee engagement initiatives and drives aimed at increasing the culture of innovation and collaboration across all division of the workforce. Your Companys people strategy is aligned with its overall vision to be the pioneer in shaping the future of sustainable energy and your Company is committed to nurturing a cordial and diversified work environment in a growing market.

We humbly acknowledge the contribution with competitive compensation and bene its that appropriately reward performance. Inspired by the commitment to quality and core values of honesty and transparency, the directors and employees look forward to the future with con idence and stand committed for creating a brighter future for all our stakeholders.

The company have strength of 331employees as on 31st March, 2023.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Ratio FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 Change Remarks Current Ratio (times) 4.58 2.98 53.56 Due to decrease in current borrowings. Debt- Equity Ratio (times) 0.13 0.20 -33.69 Due to decrease in current borrowings. Debt Service Coverage Ratio 6.49 7.54 -14.01 Variance not more than 25% Return on Equity (ROE) 11.42% 12.62% -1.20% Variance not more than 25% Inventory turnover ratio 2.11 1.82 28.71% Due to decrease in average inventory Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 2.41 2.55 -5.21 Variance not more than 25% Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 8.53 12.35 -30.93 Due to increase in Trade Payables Net Capital Turnover Ratio 1.51 1.71 -11.61 Variance not more than 25% Net Profit Ratio 11.65% 13.03% -1.37% Variance not more than 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 14.67% 15% -0.33% Variance not more than 25% Return on Investment (ROI) 21.04% 18.55% 2.49% Variance not more than 25%

COMPETITION

The market comprises of international and regional / local vendors who faces intense competition from the unorganized vendors. The regional and unorganized players in the market offer products at a comparative price which induces the well-established international electric wire and cable manufacturers to focus on differentiating their products to sustain their market shares. In addition to innovative product offerings, cable and wire manufacturers have also entered into various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to acquire new technologies and have expanded their customer reach.

The leading vendors in the market are

Finolex Cables Havells India KEI Industries Polycab Wires

The other prominent vendors in the markets are Cable Corporation of India, Apar Industries Limited, Cords Cable Industries, KEC International, LS Cable India, Shilpi Cable Technologies, Universal Cable, and V-Guard Industries, Orient Electric Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, ABB India Ltd, and Siemens Ltd.

Your company has strong and efficient team of marketing professionals, dealers and distributors and is very well prepared to face the competition and to cater the consumer needs by enhancing its own brand in the industry.

MARKETING SETUP

Veto holds a major part of market share of electrical accessories in India. The company has a strong and efficient team of marketing professionals, dealers and distributors. Our Promoters carry and share their vast experiences in the marketing segment of wires and cables, electrical accessories & other allied products. They have been indulging into manufacturing and marketing segments for Veto Brand products for the past over 55 years. Veto holds a recognized reputation among its dealer network consisting of more than 3000 in numbers. The selling price of the components to be manufactured is decided on the basis of design complexities, material used, process gone through, quantity, period of supply, etc.

Your Company had major earnings from the state of and now Madhya Rajasthan and Karnataka also forms the part of the major earnings due to our continuous focus on Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh widening and covering more and more states of India. Almost 15 states have become a major part of our distribution network, including Gujarat, NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Uttarakhand, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamilnadu.

The company has broadened its network and distribution channels. Our products are marketed in both domestic and international markets. We have also entered into International Market by distributing our dynamic varieties of electrical products in cities of UAE and got a major success over there. The company and its Board is continuously putting efforts toward making Veto a globally established brand.

STRENGTH & WEAKNESS

O Strength

Established brand in North West India, South and central

Experienced management team

Organized and comprehensive product offering

Established reputation for quality products

Driving growth through innovation and marketing

Our relationship with customers

Our relationship with more than 3000 dealers

Dedicated team of technical manpower

Union Budget allocated high expenditure in IFRA Sector

"Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana" in Remote Area

O WEAKNESS

Players in regional market.

Any avoidance of rules of Government caused under unavoidable circumstances may have an adverse impact on the project.

Dependency on suppliers of raw materials.

