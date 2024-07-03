Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd Summary

Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm on June 26, 2003 under the name and style Veto Industries. On April 1, 2007 the name of the Firm was changed to Veto Switchgears and Cables. Subsequently, on June 20, 2007, the Partnership Firm was converted in to the Private Limited Company under the name and style Veto Switchgears and Cables Private Limited. The Company name was further changed to the present name Veto Switchgears and Cables Limited on August 3, 2012. Veto is the first company to produce ISI mark electrical accessories in India. Its manufacturing plants in India are located at Haridwar and Mumbai which are continuously manufacturing all the products with excellence and precision in the electrical industry. Veto Switchgears is part of Jaipur, Rajasthan based Gurnani Group which has interests in wires & cables, electrical accessories, real estate and hotels. The Company has been promoted by M/s Veto Electropowers (India) Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of Gurnani Holding Private Limited. It is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, engaged in the manufacture and sale of wires & cables alongwith other electrical accessories in India. Its product portfolio ranges from industrial cables, stand cables to telephone & co-axial wires, from general switches to modular switches, from ceiling fans to rechargeable fans, compact fluorescent lamps and other electrical accessories. It supply these products under the brands VETO and VIMAL POWER through large network of dealers to the customers in India as well as selected customers abroad. The Companys journey began with a small electrical retail shop in Jaipur to evolve into one of Indias largest cable and wire and fast moving consumer electrical company under the leadership of Gurnanis family. The Company came up with an IPO on December 13, 2012 and got listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) through SME Platform. It moved to the Main Boards of NSE in 2015. Further, it listed equity shares on Bombay Stock Exchange in year 2015.Another Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in India in the name of Veto Electricals Private Limited taken over in 2014-15 which has its own manufacturing plant (100% Export Unit) at Light Engineering Zone, Mahindra SEZ, Jaipur. Its commercial production started from July, 2017 onwards.The Company registered a wholly owned subsidiary company in Dubai by the name of VETO Overseas Private F.Z.E in October 2015. The Company launched LED panel Lights, LED Flood Light, Slim Panel Light, LED Flood Light under the brand name Vyoma in 2016-17. It further launched its new Product range VYOMA for Modular Switches in May 2018 at Jaipur, Rajasthan. It opened new plants at Indore, Allahabad and Bhatinda in 2018. Further, the Company also acquired 95.5% stake in M/s Vankon Modular Private Limited in February 2021-22.