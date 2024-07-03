iifl-logo-icon 1
Sungarner Energies Ltd Share Price

515
(-2.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:26:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open517
  • Day's High517
  • 52 Wk High909.2
  • Prev. Close527.1
  • Day's Low515
  • 52 Wk Low 212.65
  • Turnover (lac)6.18
  • P/E117.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.42
  • Div. Yield0
Sungarner Energies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

517

Prev. Close

527.1

Turnover(Lac.)

6.18

Day's High

517

Day's Low

515

52 Week's High

909.2

52 Week's Low

212.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119.42

P/E

117.39

EPS

4.49

Divi. Yield

0

Sungarner Energies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

Sungarner Energies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sungarner Energies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.49%

Non-Promoter- 38.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sungarner Energies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.32

1.68

0.47

0.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.23

1.52

1.1

0.52

Net Worth

9.55

3.2

1.57

0.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

10.19

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

10.19

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.02

Sungarner Energies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sungarner Energies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sungarner Energies Ltd

Summary

Sungarner Energies Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Sungarner Energies Private Limited dated April 30, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into public limited company and name of Company was changed to Sungarner Energies Limited on November 17, 2022, by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is one of the leading technology and manufacturing company for power conditioning and storage products. It provide services such as Solar Power Plants Projects, Solar Power Generation System and Operation & maintenance thereof. It is also an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The Company was promoted by Mr. Sumit Tiwari in year 2015, with a motive of providing efficient and low-cost power solutions. The Company is offering wide range of power solutions such as Installation and Commissioning of Solar Power Plants, UPS, Batteries, Solar Inverters, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers and Solar Panels. It provide high quality professional solutions, design and engineering services to customers. The Company presently provides these products and these services to corporate houses / Channel Partners all over India and Abroad.As of today, the Company is into manufacturing of Solar Inverters, Online UPS Systems, EV Chargers, and Lead Acid Batteries. It produces lead acid batteries of varying capacities in the range from 12 Volts 40 ampere-hour to 12 volts 300 ampere
Company FAQs

What is the Sungarner Energies Ltd share price today?

The Sungarner Energies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹515 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sungarner Energies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sungarner Energies Ltd is ₹119.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sungarner Energies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sungarner Energies Ltd is 117.39 and 12.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sungarner Energies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sungarner Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sungarner Energies Ltd is ₹212.65 and ₹909.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sungarner Energies Ltd?

Sungarner Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 147.46%, 6 Month at 34.12%, 3 Month at -10.32% and 1 Month at -6.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sungarner Energies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sungarner Energies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.51 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

