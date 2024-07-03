SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹517
Prev. Close₹527.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.18
Day's High₹517
Day's Low₹515
52 Week's High₹909.2
52 Week's Low₹212.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.42
P/E117.39
EPS4.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.32
1.68
0.47
0.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.23
1.52
1.1
0.52
Net Worth
9.55
3.2
1.57
0.99
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
10.19
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.19
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Reports by Sungarner Energies Ltd
Summary
Sungarner Energies Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Sungarner Energies Private Limited dated April 30, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into public limited company and name of Company was changed to Sungarner Energies Limited on November 17, 2022, by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is one of the leading technology and manufacturing company for power conditioning and storage products. It provide services such as Solar Power Plants Projects, Solar Power Generation System and Operation & maintenance thereof. It is also an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The Company was promoted by Mr. Sumit Tiwari in year 2015, with a motive of providing efficient and low-cost power solutions. The Company is offering wide range of power solutions such as Installation and Commissioning of Solar Power Plants, UPS, Batteries, Solar Inverters, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers and Solar Panels. It provide high quality professional solutions, design and engineering services to customers. The Company presently provides these products and these services to corporate houses / Channel Partners all over India and Abroad.As of today, the Company is into manufacturing of Solar Inverters, Online UPS Systems, EV Chargers, and Lead Acid Batteries. It produces lead acid batteries of varying capacities in the range from 12 Volts 40 ampere-hour to 12 volts 300 ampere
The Sungarner Energies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹515 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sungarner Energies Ltd is ₹119.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sungarner Energies Ltd is 117.39 and 12.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sungarner Energies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sungarner Energies Ltd is ₹212.65 and ₹909.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sungarner Energies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 147.46%, 6 Month at 34.12%, 3 Month at -10.32% and 1 Month at -6.42%.
