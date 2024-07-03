Summary

Sungarner Energies Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Sungarner Energies Private Limited dated April 30, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into public limited company and name of Company was changed to Sungarner Energies Limited on November 17, 2022, by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is one of the leading technology and manufacturing company for power conditioning and storage products. It provide services such as Solar Power Plants Projects, Solar Power Generation System and Operation & maintenance thereof. It is also an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The Company was promoted by Mr. Sumit Tiwari in year 2015, with a motive of providing efficient and low-cost power solutions. The Company is offering wide range of power solutions such as Installation and Commissioning of Solar Power Plants, UPS, Batteries, Solar Inverters, Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers and Solar Panels. It provide high quality professional solutions, design and engineering services to customers. The Company presently provides these products and these services to corporate houses / Channel Partners all over India and Abroad.As of today, the Company is into manufacturing of Solar Inverters, Online UPS Systems, EV Chargers, and Lead Acid Batteries. It produces lead acid batteries of varying capacities in the range from 12 Volts 40 ampere-hour to 12 volts 300 ampere

