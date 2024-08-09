Sungarner Energies Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS </dhhead>

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the Company describing the Company’s objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements that speak only as of their dates.

1. Industry structure and developments.

Indian economy is going through a period of rapid financial liberalization. Today, the intermediation is being conducted by a wide range of financial institutions through a plethora of customer friendly financial products.

Over the years, our company has built a strong presence in the market through its cumulative experience, strong distribution network as well as sound systems and processes.

2. Opportunities and threats.

Being a Manufacturing company, our company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, and market risk.

3. Segment-wise or product-wise performance.

During the year under review, since company is being working in a single segment therefore the specific performance does not stand eligible.

4. Outlook

The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company are pursuing various available options to rehabilitate the Company and considering future business plans for the Company.

5.Risks and areas of concern

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Company’s principal endeavor is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

6.Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company has carried out the internal audit in-house and has ensure that recording and reporting are adequate and proper, the internal controls exist in the system and that sufficient measures are taken to update the internal control system. The system also ensures that all transaction are appropriately authorised, recorded and reported. Exercises for safeguarding assets and protection against unauthorised use are undertaken from time to time. The Companys audit Committee reviewed the internal control system. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective. All these measures are continuously reviewed by the management and as and when necessary improvements are affected.

7.Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. Further, the financial performance during the year under reference has been impressive in terms of sales. Even though there has been a decent increase in the turnover, the volume of profits has also increased as compared to last year.

8.Material developments in human resources/industrial relations front, including number of peopleemployed.

The company had sufficient numbers of employees at its administrative office. The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them. The company enjoyed excellent relationship with workers and staff during the last year.

9. Cautionary Statement

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.