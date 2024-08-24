Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024. Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024) Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding proceedings of AGM. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024) Sungarner Energies Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)